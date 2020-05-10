COVID-19: OID lauds Oyo govt on adoption of traditional means

A leading socio-political group supporting the Oyo State Makinde-led government, Omituntun in the Diaspora (OID), has commended the state governor for embracing the adoption of orthodox medicine to tackle coronavirus disease, just as it joined forces with the government present palliatives to residents of the state as part of the efforts to cushion the effect of the current coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The group through its representatives in the state led by the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Professor Daud Sangodoyin and the Executive Adviser to the Governor of Oyo State, Dr Debo Akande, on Saturday, provided some foodstuffs to indigents in their hundreds through the OID Food Bank Relief Package Outreach, at Saints Jacob Medical Hospital, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The group’s coordinator in Hungary, Mr Adebowale Fafore, however, urged religious and socio-political leaders in the state to support the economic and infrastructural development towards bettering the lives of the populace, especially at these trying times.

Speaking at the event, the Oyo State OID Coordinator, Dr Aaron Ogundiwin, noted that the priority of the group was to always support the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government in achieving a people-oriented government as well as to support in spreading the palliatives initiative to the grassroot.

He also noted that no one is left out in joining forces with the government in the fight against the pandemic disease though and reasonable means, just as he urged people to always adhere to government’s precautionary measures against COVID-19.

A member of the group, Dr Siji Ganiyu, said that the friends of the state governor, especially in the Diaspora are delighted to compliment the effort of Governor Makinde. He also commended the governor in embracing the adoption of orthodox medicine for the cure of coronavirus.

Some of the OID representatives that coordinated the exercise include, professor and professor (Mrs) Timothy Odebode; Dr Emmanuel Fagbo; Mrs Yemisi Ologunja; Dr Olasunmbo Savage and Pastor (Mrs) Nike Aderibigbe, among others.