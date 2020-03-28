COVID-19: Ohaneze shutdown office, tasks Nigeria communities to enforce govt directives

As part of the ongoing measures by the federal and States government to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the country, the Igbo Social-Cultural Organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra state branch, has shut down its office at Awka.

The state president of the organization, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, who disclosed this in an interview with Tribune online in Awka, on Saturday, said the apex body closed down its office to enable them to engage in communities campaign against the pandemic.

During the interview, Chief Ogene-Okeke urged Nigeria community leaders to ensure that their members comply with the government’s safety measures to prevent coronavirus.

According to him, Traditional rulers Religious leaders, Presidents General of Town Unions to effectively use existing communication organs and platforms in their various communities to sensitize their people on the need to abide by the safety directives.

Chief Okeke-Ogene said that the present reality across the globe demands proactive measures and a total commitment of everybody to keep its region safe from the virus.

He explained that avoiding shaking hands, hugging and keeping social distance from friends and colleagues does not in anywhere undermine regards and respect for them but rather a strong demonstration of care for their health and well being.

The Ohaneze President further tasked community leaders to put necessary machineries in place to enforce the ban on ceremonies and social gatherings to protect the lives of their people while families should entrench the habit of regular hand-washing and remain at home except when necessary to go out.

While commending Governor Willie Obiano and his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, particularly for his bold steps towards protecting Lagos State and the people against over spread of the virus, urges security agencies to ensure that the safety directives are fully enforced as done in other countries challenged by the killer CONVID-19.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE