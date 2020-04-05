COVID-19: Ogunjobi, ex-Ijebu North LG boss,  donates packages to 3,475 widows, aged in Ijebu North

A former chairman of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Alhaji Tele Ogunjobi, has given out stimulus packages to 3,475 widows, aged and others in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

This was to cushion the economic challenges the Federal Government lockdown would have on the people of the area.

Ogunjobi, in a statement through the leader of Ago-Iwoye Central Development Council (ACDC), Mr. Anthony Daniel, said the donation was his mite to the people.

The food items and cash donations were distributed to people of Ago Iwoye, Oru, Awa and Ilaporu in Ijebu North State Constituency 11.

The donor said the target audience might be extended to other class of people in the society in time to come.

He, however, appealed to the people to adhere strictly to the stay at home directive as ordered by the government, stressing that the trying times were in their best interest.