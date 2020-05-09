The Ogun State government has offered a life insurance policy for health workers in the state, just as it reviewed hazard allowance of doctors from 200 to 300 per cent.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during his meeting with representatives of health workers in the state, on Friday, at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta..

The governor said the life policy would commence as soon as the federal government kick start similar programme soonest.

“I want to inform you that we have put in place life policy for our health workers. We would have started immediately, but we will wait to go along with the Federal government which is also planning similar programme,” he said.

The governor, who noted that his administration was determined to provide adequate health care services to the people, also informed that health worker would be appropriately accommodated in the new minimum wage.

Abiodun said he was impressed with the spirit of negotiation, adding that their requests and resolutions with the government were pointers that they were concerned with happenings in the state health sector.

“What transpired was because we have not been engaging each as other as much as possible. I am impressed with the spirit of negotiation. Your requests and resolutions point to the fact that our health workers are concerned with what is happening in the health sector,” he added.

While enumerating efforts of his administration to reform the sector, he said prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, rehabilitation of hospitals had commenced with 236 primary health care centres across the state, appealing to the health officers not to allow issues degenerate, but keep communication open with the government.

Governor Abiodun stated further, “this pandemic is a surprise to everybody. This happened just as we were beginning to roll out plans for total reform of our health facilities beginning with 236 Primary Health Care Centres. However, I want to assure you that this government is determined to ensure provision of adequate health care for our people.”

He appreciated the health personnel, particularly those tackling COVID-19, assuring them that Personal Protective Equipment and other accessories needed to perform their duties effectively, would be made available.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, described the State health workers as people with passion who are ready to give their all in the sector.

She lauded the governor’s efforts at revamping the sector, saying things are looking up for good.

Speaking, representative of the health workers, Dr Femi Odubote, lauded the state government for addressing their concerns, as all contending issues were adequately trashed out, adding that they would continue to do their best in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE