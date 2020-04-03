COVID-19: Ogun governor to distribute stimulus packages to 500,000 homes in LGs on Saturday

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced that the distribution of welfare stimulus packages which will begin in the state on Saturday will target 500,000 homes in the local government areas.

Announcing this on Friday, the governor said the packages, which include staple food items and other essential hygiene products, will be distributed when everyone is at home on Saturday.

According to the governor, “We are targeting 500,000 homes with the stimulus package distribution in each LGA that begins tomorrow when everyone must have been home.

“The packages include mainly staple food items and other essential hygiene products such as the hand sanitizers produced by the Ogun State Ministry of Health, anti-bacterial soaps, stain removers and water packs.

“The goal of this exercise, which will be closely monitored for effectiveness, is to keep all families in the best condition during this compulsory stay-at-home which has been declared for our collective benefit, as we battle the coronavirus.”