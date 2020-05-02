The Ogun State government said it has established mobile courts to prosecute anyone who intends to jeopardise its efforts in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

This was stated by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in his statewide broadcast on Friday night, in Abeokuta. He said that all residents must comply with the laid down conditions to contain the spread of the deadly virus, saying anyone found culpable of working against public interest would be dealt with according to the law.

According to him, any defaulter would be made to pay fines, community service or both.

Abiodun also hinted that the state would be on lockdown till Sunday, May 10, to accommodate the one-week extension appealed for by him to allow his people to prepare for the first 14 days of lockdown as contained in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to the nation on March 27th.

He also announced that the people of the state are expected to observe relaxation windows on Monday 4th, Wednesday 6th and Friday 8th of May, while the hours have been extended from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm on each of the days.

The governor urged residents to observe curfew from 8.00 pm to 6.00 am as directed by the President from Monday 4th of May.

On the increase in numbers of positive cases the state had so far recorded, the governor urged the people not to exercise fear, saying the increase in the number of cases was a confirmation that the state is doing the right thing.

He noted that eight out of 56 cases had been discharged and reunited with their families while the remaining 47 active cases are receiving utmost care from the health workers.

“In the last few weeks, the number of confirmed cases in our dear Ogun State, has continued to rise to more than double. As at April 30th,2020, there are 56 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ogun State as against 35 confirmed cases a week ago. Out of these 8 have been discharged to re-join their families and restart normal life; whilst we have 47 active cases who are currently receiving efficient treatment from our medical officers. We hope and pray that they will also be discharged in due course.

“Again, I reassure our people that there is no reason for panic. The fact that we are having increased number of confirmed cases is a confirmation that we are doing the right things. We are winning in the different fronts in the war against the pandemic. The increase in the numbers of cases is because of our increased testing capacity and faster turnaround,” he added.

He insisted that the state would not allow any interstate travelling at this period for anyone living in Ogun and working in other states, including Lagos.

Abiodun said: “My fellow people of Ogun State, it is obvious that no nation can survive a total lockdown of economic activities for an elongated time. There is no indication of when a vaccine will be developed for COVID- 19, therefore all we can do is to strike a balance between public health safety and economic welfare of the citizenry.

“No doubt, this is a fragile situation. Therefore, it is very important that all of us adhere strictly to recommendations of professionals during this delicate period, especially, and at all times, as we go about our daily economic activities.”

