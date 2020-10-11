COVID-19: Ogun begins second round of community-based testing

The Ogun State Government has commenced the second round of community based testing for COVID-19 across the 20 local government areas in the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in Abeokuta, the State capital.

She noted that the test is free of charge, urging residents to visit the specified primary healthcare centre in their council areas between the hours of 8.00 am to 3.00 pm for sample collection.

She stated that government had trained health personnel specifically for the purpose and that the exercise would last till end of the year.

She said once samples have been collected, the health personnel would transfer them to the designated labs within the state for testing, adding that this method will not only lead to increased testing but also help reveal the true burden of the disease in the state vis-à-vis positivity rate.

The commissioner advised residents to present themselves for the exercise without nursing any form of fear or misgivings.

She said the decision to domesticate COVID-19 testing in the local government areas was founded on the national recommendation of community-based testing as a means to improving early case detection and treatment of both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases.

Coker submitted that evidence had shown that, increased testing, including those done within communities, will improve case detection, ascertain the true status of infectivity and thus help in limiting the spread of the infection, particularly through the unrecognised local transmission.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

STILL TRENDING: IGP Disbands SARS Following Nationwide #EndSARS Protests

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.

#OndoDecides2020: Reports Of Violence Handiwork Of Weak Candidates ― Jimoh Ibrahim

Business mogul and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has explained that reports of the pre-election violence that marred the Ondo State governorship election were the creation of weak opposition parties in the state.

IPPIS: Buhari’s Statement Not Targeted At Us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.