COVID-19: Obiano speak from isolation, says no suspected case in Anambra

Fews days after it was reported that Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has gone into isolation over COVID-19, on Thursday in a broadcast at his country home, Aguleri, in Anambra East local government area of the state, spoke to update the people of the state on the on-going global war against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the efforts the state government have made so far to flatten the curve on the virus and shut it out of Anambra State.

On the testing and results update on what has happened since his last broadcast in March 19, 2020, the governor stated that his cabinet member and Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala has reliably informed the public that at the moment in time, the state does not have a single recorded case of COVID-19.

He noted that six samples have so far been sent for testing and four of the samples were declared negative. The results of the other two have not been released yet. We have sent three new samples today (Thursday) for testing.

“Please note that samples are usually taken from what the experts call CASE DESCRIPTION. Case Description is a situation where an individual who has just returned from any of the countries and cities that have serious COVID-19 cases begins to show symptoms of COVID-19 or a situation where someone who has come in contact with people suffering from COVID-19 begins to show symptoms of the pandemic,” he said.

So, far, Anambra state is safe. But we shall continue our efforts in testing to ensure that Coronavirus does not take us by surprise, he added.

On the establishment of Isolation centers, the governor explain that the state have successfully set up a 250-bed Isolation Center at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mbaukwu/Umuawulu and another 16-bed Isolation Centre at the General Hospital Onitsha.

The Onitsha Isolation Centre has been described as one of the best in the country today. At the same time,

He also announced that the Isolation Center at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka is being fitted out to standard just in case of an outbreak.

He again, announce that government will soon commence the distribution of 3 million masks to 181 communities in Anambra.

“Our intention in handing out 3 million masks is to ensure that after the 14-day shutdown of the state, no one will step out of their home without wearing a facial mask”

“The masks shall be made by our own tailors carefully selected from each of the 181 communities in the state,

“The modalities for the manufacturing and distribution of the masks shall be worked out and announced subsequently, he stated.

He also announced that the state will commence the fumigation of the 63 markets in Anambra State while the traders are at home to help reduce the toxicity of the business environment and minimize the exposure of the people to different kinds of infections.

The governor explain further that the state is learning from the experience of the approaches adopted by France and Lagos in battling the pandemic and that Anambra government have stockpiled the medicines used in managing outbreaks in both places in case of any experience.

He urged citizens to remained calm and ensure adequate compliance with the standard directives on COVID-19, as directed.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

