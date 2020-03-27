Covid -19: Obasanjo donates 32-bedoom facility to Ogun govt as isolation centre

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, handed over a 32-room facility at his former Presidential Hilltop residence in Abeokuta, to the Ogun State government as isolation centre for the fight against Coronavirus.

Obasanjo in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, expressed worry over the spread of the disease, saying the gesture would one way or the other assist the state government in addressing the situation.

The facility, located at Oke-Sari, off the Presidential Boulevard has a standby generator and the rooms all ensuite.

Obasanjo in the statement said ‘I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so.”