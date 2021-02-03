COVID-19: NYSC allays fear over death of official in Kano

Following the death of a top official of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano over COVID-19 complications, the scheme’s Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim on Wednesday allayed fears over the development.

According to reports, the deceased who was deployed from the headquarters Abuja to Kano to supervise the ongoing orientation exercise had died at the orientation camp, sparking fear among Corps members and other concerned Nigerians.

But the DG in an interview he granted on national television from Taraba State, said contrary to reports, the resident official, unfortunately, died at the Kano State isolation centre.

According to him, in line with stipulated COVID-19 guidelines, which ensures mandatory tests to be carried out on prospective Corps members and NYSC officials before being allowed into camps, the deceased on arrival at the camp, tested positive for the virus.

He stressed that the official who was from that point, taken to the State’s isolation centre where he died, had not been admitted into the camp.

His words: “It is not true that the staff died in the camp. In line with the PTF and NCDC guidelines, all prospective Corps members and camp officials that are invited for the orientation exercise were tested.

” It is mandatory that all must be tested and only those that are negative are allowed into the camp and those that are positive are taken away by the NCDC and state head officials for treatment.

“The staff concerned just like other prospective Corps members and other officials underwent tests, he was positive and taken away by the NCDC to the Kano State isolation centre and unfortunately he passed on, not in the camp.”

He maintained that only persons who test negative for the virus are allowed into the camp.

“In every forum, either through the PTF or NCDC briefing, I have cleared the air that only those who test negative are permitted in camp. When people report that a number of persons in camp test positive, I say it is not true, only those that are negative are in camp.

“Those that are positive are taken away by the NCDC and so far we have not recorded any fatality among our Corps members and staff except for this one which happened, not in the camp but at the isolation centre in Kano,” he added.

