COVID-19: NUJ suspends North-West roundtable, meeting

The North West, Zone A of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have suspended the roundtable discussion and Zonal meeting of the union slated to take place in Kaduna tomorrow (Saturday) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was reached in a statement jointly signed by the Vice President of the zone, Comrade Yusuf Idris and the state NUJ chairman, Comrade Adamu Yusuf on Friday.

According to the statement, the union took the decision in view of the fact that the North-West states have directed all schools to be closed next week Monday as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Thus, the statement contended that as a stakeholder it had no option than to support the government efforts in this regard.

The full text read as follows: In line with the decision of (governors’ of the Northwest States that met in Kaduna on Wednesday and directs that all schools should be closed for thirty days from Monday 23rd March 2020, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Northwest zone and Kaduna Council, hereby postpone its planned Round-table and Zonal meeting scheduled to hold on Saturday,21st March 2020.

‘The decision by the Union to postpone the event is in solidarity with the governors’ and other relevant authorities who are taking precautionary measures against coronavirus.

‘A statement by the Zonal Vice President, NUJ, Yusuf Idris and Chairman of Kaduna Council, Adamu Yusuf said everybody should support the government in its quest to prevent escalation of the deadly disease in Nigeria.

‘ The statement said the Round-table and the Zonal meeting would hold at a later date.

‘ It thanked the resource persons who have already planned to attend the event, describing them as patriots who have the interest of developing the society.

