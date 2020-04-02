COVID-19: NUJ appeals to border communities to support Sokoto govt

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State council has appealed to inter-state boundary communities to support the state government in its effort to forestall the outbreak of coronavirus by reporting any illegal routes used by travellers coming or leaving the state.

The state chairman of the NUJ, Isa Abubakar Shuni, made the call in a release signed by the Secretary of the council in the state, Abubakar A. Imam, shortly after leading some working journalists on Wednesday to monitor the compliance to the directive.

It would be recalled that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has, as part of precautionary measures against the disease which has so far killed two people in the country, directed the closure of all inter-state routes to Sokoto.

However, members of the NUJ observed with dismay how some members of these communities were helping travellers to beat security checkpoints by conveying them on commercial motorcycles to the nearest local government area en route the state capital using remote areas.

Shuni however, commended the traditional ruler and the people of Goshe community in Tambuwal local government area for helping security operatives to identify and block such illegal routes in their area.

He appealed to other traditional rulers and religious leaders to also support the government by sensitising their people and intensify prayers to get rid of this pandemic

He also commended joint security operatives at checkpoints for doing their best to ensure only essential items were allowed into the state.

The chairman further hailed the state Ministry of Health for deploying health workers to boundary areas to carry out temperature screening of drivers bringing essential items into the state.

Shuni urged the general public to continue to support the measures so far taken by the state government to protect them against the disease.

The chairman enjoined public office holders, wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to assist the needy in this trying time.

He also used the medium to call on the state government to provide safety kits and palliatives to working journalists in the state so as to ensure their safety against this deadly decease

The chairman explained that the exercise was part of the council statutory contribution towards a COVID-19 free Sokoto state.

