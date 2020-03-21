COVID-19:  NUC orders closure of universities

THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed Nigerian universities nationwide to close down effective from Monday, March 23, 2020 as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The universities are to be shut for one month effective from Monday as contained in a circular from the NUC obtained by Tribune Online on Friday night.

Deputy Executive Secretary, Academics, NUC, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who signed the circular on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, said the measure was to contain the prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The circular said the universities were to consequently close from March 23, 2020.

The circular particularly enjoined the vice-chancellors to ensure compliance.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Coronavirus: We Are Now Receiving Patients Suffering From Chloroquine Poisoning, Says Lagos Govt, NCDC Cautions Nigerians

The Lagos State government on Friday disclosed that following the announcement by President Donald Trump on Thursday that chloroquine can cure coronavirus, hospitals in the state has received patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning… Read full story

Don’t Treat Coronavirus Cases, It’s Highly Contagious ― FG Warns Private Hospitals • Admits influx of imported COVID-19 cases to Nigeria • Adds Austria and Sweden to high-risk travel restricted countries • Insists on self-isolation

Despite the claims of its readiness and preparedness to prevent the import and spread of Coronavirus in the past few weeks; the Federal Government admitted on Friday that Nigeria is experiencing an influx of imported Coronavirus cases into the country by travelers, including returning Nigerians… Read full story

Edmund Obilo, Popular Ibadan Broadcast Journalist, Quarantined At UCH Over Coronavirus

Popular Ibadan-based broadcast journalist, Edmund Obilo, is currently on admission at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, quarantined on suspicion of being a coronavirus case. A source close to Edmund Obilo told Tribune Online that the journalist was admitted on Thursday evening following… Read full story

Five Out Of Six South-West States Backed Ajimobi As APC Deputy National Chairman, Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshionhole, has dismissed the protest of the Ekiti State chapter of the party over the appointment of former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the Deputy National Chairman (South), saying that the majority of the… Read full story

Ronaldinho Marks 40th Birthday In Jail

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho faces six months behind bars after his hopes of release from a fake passport rap were dashed on Friday.The party-loving former Barcelona and AC Milan superstar, famed for his lavish birthday bashes, left a court hearing in handcuffs… Read full story

BREAKING: Lagos Announces Four New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Lagos State Government has announced four new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to nine. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi at a press conference held today also announced that the first test of the index case came back negative… Read full story

Sotitobire Missing Child: Ondo Court Resumes Hearing

The High Court in Akure, Ondo State capital, on Monday, filled to the brim, as the court resumed the trial of the founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, and six members of the church over the disappearance of a one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Church service, last November… Read full story

US Announces Approval Of Chloroquine For Treatment Of Coronavirus

The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday. “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,”… Read full story

Covid-19: Lagos Govt To Shut Down Schools From Monday

Lagos State government said it is closing down all public and private schools in the state from Monday, 23rd March 2020 as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement made available to… Read full story

Man With Coronavirus Stayed In Ibadan For Two Weeks Undetected ― Ekiti Govt

The Ekiti State government announced Wednesday evening that a man who tested positive for coronavirus stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for two weeks before moving to Ekiti State where his status was confirmed. The disclosure created apprehension across Ibadan and Ekiti state where the extensive trace of… Read story

Husband Cheats On Wife, Catches Coronavirus From Lover

A cheating husband who caught coronavirus on a secret break to Italy with his mistress is now in isolation in the UK with his wife who has no idea how he caught it. The woman has no idea how her partner caught Covid-19 but the man confessed to medical coordinators in the north of England… Read full story

US Researchers Begin First Coronavirus Vaccine Test

US researchers gave the first shot to the first person in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday — leading off a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges. With a careful jab in a healthy volunteer’s arm, scientists at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in… Read full story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story

Australian Scientists Claim To Have Developed Vaccine For Coronavirus But Not Ready To Let Go

Australian scientists claim they have already developed a coronavirus vaccine, but it could take months before it is ready to be rolled out. Three scientists from the University of Queensland, in Brisbane, believe they have created a vaccine that could immunize against COVID-19… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE