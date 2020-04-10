COVID-19: NSCIA advises WHO, medical researchers, others

THE Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on the World Health Organisation (WHO), medical researchers and other stakeholders in the current global fight against the coronavirus pandemic to consider Prophet Muhammad’s statements on black seed and honey for research purposes.

The NSCIA, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, made this call in a statement signed by Alhaji Yusuf Nwoha for the Secretary-General, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

It said it hinged the call on the testimony of the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, who just survived COVID-19 infection.

It urged Muslims and Nigerians in general “to take note of this and do the needful when the need arises.”

The organisation, which expressed the conviction that black seed and honey have potential for the cure of COVID-19, stated that Allah taught His Messenger that honey contains “healing for mankind” and cited a verse of the Holy Qur’an to support this claim.

“One of the outstanding medicines used by the Prophet is the black seed as well as honey. Of the efficacy of the black seed, the Prophet said, as reported by Abu Hurayrah: ‘Utilise the black seed for without doubt, it is a cure for all sicknesses except death,’” the NSCIA said.

According to the organisation, relying on the pronouncements of the Prophet, generations of Muslims have continued to use the black seed for the treatment of respiratory conditions and digestive disorders, while honey, “on its part, offers remarkable antiseptic, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties for the human body.”

The organisation called on Muslims to continue to abide by the directives of government and health authorities by washing their hands regularly, keeping social distance and avoiding crowded places.

It noted that this period calls for a sober reflection and urged people to improve their relationship with God.

