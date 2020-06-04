COVID-19: NSCDC enhances safety of officials

The Lagos Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday unveiled a giant anti-COVID-19 disease hand washing equipment meant to safeguard its officials.

The Lagos NSCDC commandant, Olayinka Ayinla, at the launch of the equipment in Lagos, said that the command purchased the equipment to smash unfamiliar ways of contracting the COVID-19 among its officials.

According to the commandant, some Nigerians got infected with the COVID-19 in unsuspecting ways.

Ayinla posited that many offices acquired plastic buckets embedded with water switch and liquid soap beside it to enable their staff members to wash hands frequently.

“However, the effect of the handwashing pail system is that once an infected person touches the pail and the liquid-wash jar, others may get infected.

“The Lagos Command of the NSCDC newly acquired hand-washing machine is controlled by legs to dispense water, liquid wash and sanitiser for hand wash,” Ayinla said.

He, however, expressed concern over the continuous geometrical outbreaks of the pandemic in the country.

The commandant prayed that the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country should drop.

“As of June 3, about 348 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed with Lagos state having 163.

“As at the same date, the total COVID-19 victims in Nigeria stood at 11,166 with 3,329 discharged and 315 deaths, may God safe us,” he said.

The NSCDC boss also distributed more face masks and sanitisers to officers and men, urging them to stay safe while on duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command had embarked on periodic distribution of face masks and sanitiser to its officials o since the outbreak of COVID-19 global pandemic.

(NAN)

