COVID-19: NPHCDA vaccinates 50.6% population, receives 22 freezers from UPS 

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) has said that no fewer than 56,594,138 representing 50.6% of the targeted 111,776,503 eligible population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It also received 22 portable Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers donations from Parcel Service Foundation(UPS)

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib disclosed this at the official handover of 22 portable Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers donated by United Parcel Service Foundation(UPS) in Abuja.

Shuaib said: “Making this remarkable progress amidst persistent disinformation and low-risk perception has been possible because of the significant support we have received from our development partners, including United Parcel Services (UPS)”.

“We cherish our partnership with UPS and will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria meets its target of vaccinating half of its overall population against COVID-19”.

“As our country moves rapidly towards herd immunity, It is my firm belief that no country in the world is safe from COVID-19, and no business entity is safe from its adversities until all of us are safe”.

Shuaib further reminded everyone that the SCALES 3.0 campaign strategy offers a unique opportunity for childhood vaccination and other PHC services for beneficiaries concurrently with COVID-19 vaccination.





“We, therefore, urge parents to take their eligible children for vaccination against polio, yellow fever, measles and other vaccine-preventable childhood diseases in the same locations where the adults also receive COVID-19 vaccines”.

“Our mobile teams are also in possession of all these vaccines when they visit your homes. Please welcome them and present yourselves and your eligible children for vaccination as may be applicable”. He pleaded.

The Head of UPS Foundation Africa Bassey Aneri said UPS has done a lot and has so far delivered about 21 million doses of vaccines across the country.

He noted that a strong supply chain is very critical to medical, pharmaceutical and other aspects of health.

“It is one thing for you to produce and another thing for you to move it to those that need it and that is where the supply chain becomes very useful”.