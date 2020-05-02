COVID-19: Northern govs to purchase mobile testing vans for rural areas

As part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the governors in the northern part of Nigeria under the aegis of Northern Governor’s Forum have agreed to purchase Mobile Testing Vans to facilitate testing in the rural areas.

The Forum at its meeting held via teleconference presided over by its Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong, expressed deep appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick intervention in Kano State as a result of the spike in the number of COVID-19 infections recently.

On the issue of inter-State border closure, the Northern Governors expressed serious concern that despite their efforts, the borders were still being compromised and more illegal routes were being created, giving rise to more inter-states transfer of COVID-19.

They also noted that some of the trucks transporting goods are also used in smuggling people across states in violation of movement regulations and unanimously agreed to close all their borders from 6 pm to 7 am to all trucks carrying goods so as to enable proper scrutiny.

They also agreed to increase the use of vigilante groups, neighbourhood watch and traditional rulers in enforcing the border closures.

The Forum also agreed that Almajiris sent from one state to another should be profiled, tested and accompanied by state officials and their Alaramas (teachers) to facilitate the process of settling in.

They were also briefed on the post-COVID-19 Economic Blueprint for Northern Region by Chairman of the Committee Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who said the document is being developed and will soon be presented to the Forum.

It equally mandated the Governors of Kebbi, Katsina, Borno, and Plateau to engage the leadership of Security Agencies on the threat of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping on agriculture in the north as farmers are afraid to go their farms for fear of attacks.

The Northern Governors also commended the efforts of the Private Sector led Coalition Against coronavirus (COCAVID) which has commenced the distribution of palliatives to States.

