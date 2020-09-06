COVID-19: NOA takes safety campaign to Ebonyi communities, markets

By Tribune Online
The Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ebonyi, Dr Emmanuel Abah, has decried the apparent non-compliance with the safety protocols set out by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ebonyi.

Abah was speaking at Izzi on Saturday during a motorised sensitisation campaign in the Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign is aimed at stopping the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

Abah, represented by the NOA Head of Programmes in Ebonyi, Mr Romanus Mbam, lamented what he described as the indifference of residents to safety protocols put in place by the Federal Government to prevent the spread of the disease.

NOA has since taken the campaign to eight Local Government Areas of the state, including Ezza North, Ezza South, Izzi, Ikwo, Ishielu, Ebonyi, Abakaliki and Ohaukwu.

Abah told NAN that the campaign was meant to educate everyone, including traders, commercial motorists and public sector workers on the dangers of the virus.

“Prevention of any disease is better than cure,” he stated, advising people in the state to adhere strictly with the safety protocols to stay alive.

“We urge you to protect yourself against this virus. Use your face masks, maintain social distancing and reduce mingling with people.

“If we join hands together, it will not be long and COVID-19 will become history not only in Ebonyi State but in Nigeria at large.”

The director also advised residents of the state to embrace peaceful co-existence to foster development in the state.

He pleaded with Ebonyi communities to embrace peace and support the initiative of the State Government to develop the state.

Mr Jim Ezeowo, Head of Personnel Management in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area, who commended NOA for the safety campaign, pledged to support the initiative.

(NAN)

