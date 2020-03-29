COVID-19: No reason for total lockdown yet in Kogi ― Govt

The Kogi State government, on Sunday, said they do not have any reason yet for total lockdown in Kogi State.

In a press statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, noted that the state government will not hesitate to do that if it gets to that.

“Our action plans are centred around restricting movements and to encourage people to stay at home. Commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists are advised to stay at home for the time being. Full enforcement of this directive has already started.

According to him, COVID-19 Squadron Committee set up has an arrangement with the NCDC as Kogi helplines have been included in the NCDC directory to help the people access help from both the Kogi COVID-19 Squadron Committee and the NCDC.

He stressed that no case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the state yet as he urged those who just returned from an affected country or state or know of anyone who just returned from an affected country or state to report self to the Committee.

“By so doing, you will be playing a patriotic role of saving the state from the ravaging virus.

“We wish to thank the good people of Kogi State for their immense cooperation in our collective efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in our dear state. Our success so far has been as a result of the buy-in of our people in adhering to our directive on preventive measures.

“We also express appreciation to religious leaders for hearkening to our call for social distancing which does not allow congregating. Your cooperation has made our job easier as we crave your continued understanding.

“The resolution of the Committee to allow all contributions pass through it remains sacrosanct. It is the responsibility of the Kogi COVID-19 Squadron Team to coordinate support towards combating the virus. In doing that, ensuring standards is paramount and helpful.

“The Kogi COVID-19 Squadron Committee also wishes to thank those who have been extending hands of support to the State Government in her avowed determination to combat the deadly virus. Individuals and corporate organisations have been reaching out to us to assure us of their support both in cash and other logistics. Some are offering services.

He also mentioned that the state government will be distributing some medical consumables to the 21 Local Government Areas in the State to boost their capacity to contain the spread of the virus.

