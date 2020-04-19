COVID-19: No plan to lockdown Sokoto ― State Govt

Sokoto State government has denied the rumour going on in the state of a declaring a total lockdown of the state from Monday.

The state government restates that no such decision was taken during the state executive council meeting chaired by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, who is also the chairman of the state Task Force on Border Closure stated this during his routine monitoring of the activities at the state border in Durbawa, Kware Local Government Area.

According to him, “I am aware that you all know before we take a decision in the state especially concerning this coronavirus, it involves all the stakeholders.

“The governor involves all the state stakeholders including the Sultan of Sokoto, the state council of Ulamas and major stakeholders in arriving such decision.

“All I can tell you is that, the rumour going round in the state that there will be a lockdown from Monday, is a lie and has no iota of truth.

“If and when such decision is taken, it will involve all the major stakeholders in the state and will be duly communicated to the general public.”

