COVID-19: No plan to cut salaries ― Ondo government

Ondo State government on Tuesday assured civil servants in the state that there is no plan to cut the salaries of workers in the state amid the economic crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Head of Service (HoS), Mr Dare Aragbaiye, who gave this assurance while addressing leaders of Organised Labour Union in the state said the workers have nothing to worry over a possible pay cut, saying there is no proposal under consideration by the government for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of workers.

Aragbaye emphasised that workers welfare will continue to remain a priority for the Governor Akeredolu-led government.

Explaining that local government workers’ salaries are paid in a percentage basis, while the continuous delay in the payment of arrears of salary deductions due to co-operative societies, labour unions and other bodies was not unconnected with dwindling finances in the state.

ALSO READ: Ogun students laud Dapo Abiodun on efforts to reposition state

He said, “There are no plans by the government to cut the salary of workers because of COVID-19.

“The truth is that the payment of salaries to local government workers is being prorated since February 2020 due to a continuous decline in the monthly allocation from FAAC.

“For instance, 90 per cent of salaries were paid in February 2020. In March 2020 the 10 per cent balance was paid with a 70 per cent salary for March based on available funds. In April, the 30 per cent balance of March salary was paid alongside 60 per cent salaries for April.

“The trend continued in May 2020 where 40 per cent balance left for April was paid with 50 per cent salaries for the month of May. At present, only 50 per cent of May Salary is outstanding and would be paid as soon as June allocation comes.

“The delay in the remittance of deductions to Labour was also occasioned by dwindling resources and are therefore not withheld unjustly. They are paid in arrears based on the monthly allocations received by the state which is grossly inadequate to meet the wage bill of the state.”

The HoS disclosed that over 3,000 workers in the state have been promoted this year, explaining that the modulated salary currently being paid to workers in the local government service was due to the shortfall in the monthly allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

He disclosed that recruitment will soon commence into critical sectors of the state, while he said the state will continue to ensure the release of N200 million monthly for the payment of pension and gratuity for pensioners.

According to him, over N41million was recovered after the recent verification exercise conducted for local government workers, primary school teachers and pensioners across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Aragbaiye said “the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs conducted verification exercise for Local Government workers, Primary School Teachers and Pensioners between August and November 2019.

“The outcome revealed that monthly salaries and wages were reduced by over N41m when the salary figures for pre-verification were compared to the post verification.

“There was a discovery of salaries manipulation by the salary control officers of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at Akure North LGEA put at N4m out of which N1.9m has been recovered.

“We have since commenced disciplinary actions against the officers alleged to have been involved in the fraud while several other leakages have been blocked with measures put in place to prevent future occurrence”

Speaking, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Sunday Adeleye who commended the state government over its commitment towards worker’s welfare, pleaded to the state government for the payment of outstanding deductions to be paid in earnest in order to ease burdens on workers.

Adeleye also appealed that the government should be transparent enough in order for workers to be carried along on the financial situation of the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE