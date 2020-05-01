COVID-19: No patient must die in Bauchi, Gov Bala Mohammed warns

Frontline medical workers treating COVID-19 positive patients in Bauchi State have been urged to ensure that none of the patients dies of any complications just as they were directed that Chloroquine and Zithromax should be used for the treatment of the positive patients.

The directive was given by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, who said that the State Rapid Response Taskforce Committee and healthcare personnel ensure that they used all available drugs for the treatment of the COVID-19 positive patients to avoid any deaths in the state.

The Governor who hosted a media conference to give situation update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state described the drugs as “effective” in the treatment of COVID-19, saying that it was the same drugs and efforts of the Doctors and other medical personnel that saved his life from the pandemic.

He said that “if I can use those drugs and got cured I see no reason why the same drugs should not be used for the treatment of other positive patients in the state I will take responsibility of any outcome of the drugs’ administration.”

On facilities available for the treatment of positive patients, he said: “We have six ventilators, should anything go wrong. So far, nothing has gone wrong. The 18 cases we have just recorded increased our total cases to 29; six persons have been discharged, 23 on admission and no death. Our medical team is using their own acumen to use chloroquine, Zithromax and other things, though in some places, they said it is not the protocol.”

Bala Mohammed, however, said: “But, as a governor, I will take responsibility; I don’t want anyone to die. I have given the directive. They must use something that other patients and I have used to get well; rather than saying that something is sample, when we are used to taking chloroquine in Nigeria.”

He then declared that any private hospital across the state discovered to be secretly admitting and treating suspected COVID-19 patients will be closed down and the management of such will be sanctioned calling on the Taskforce Committee to increase its surveillance and monitoring activities to check such.

The governor, who said that he heard about such happening in one of the private hospitals in Bauchi, directed the technical subcommittee of the Taskforce to investigate and report back to him immediately for the necessary actions.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE