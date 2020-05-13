COVID-19: No increment in BRT fares, long-distance prioritised ― Tinubu

The Chief Executive Officer, Primero Transport Services, Mr Fola Tinubu has said that there is no increment in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) fares in Lagos State due to the effect of the COVID-19.

Tinubu explained that priority was only amended as given to long-distance journey was highly considered.

Fola made this known during a radio interview on Traffic Radio yesterday in Lagos while discussing the issue of transportation and COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO stated that the company has no reason at all to increase the fare considering the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Lagosians.

“We did not increase the BRT fares as against what people are saying that the company has done such despite the COVID-19 effect.

“What we did was to prioritise the journey in a way that long-distance journey is given priority against short distance.

“Of course, we know the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Lagosians; hence, we cannot increase the fare at all,” The CEO said.

Meanwhile, Tinubu urged its commuters to latch on digital payments instead of cash amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Tinubu noted that the use of cards is safer especially during this COVID-19 pandemic period, as there will be no need to touch the money someone else had touched earlier.

He showered encomiums on the Lagos State government regarding the strategies and precautionary measures taken to ensure that the spread of the COVID-19 virus is contained in the state.

