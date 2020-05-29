COVID-19: NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture donates ambulance, buses, ventilator, consumables to Delta

Delta State government has received an ambulance, three buses and consumables from the oil and gas industry led by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Ltd (CNL) Joint Venture.

Chairman/Managing Director of CNL, Jeff Ewing, who led the delegation, said the items were meant to assist the Delta State government in combating COVID-19 in the state.

The CNL’s boss, who was represented by the Area Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Field Operation, Sam Daibo, lauded the Delta State government for its efforts in preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He stated that the donation was to complement the state government’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

“These equipment provided by the oil and gas industry under the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), are to support the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Chevron companies in Nigeria have contributed significantly to the equipment handed over to the Delta State government which include one ambulance, a ventilator, test kits, personnel protective equipment, and medical consumables.

“We also handed over three buses to support the contact tracing activities here in Delta State.

“We are pleased with the leadership provided by the NNPC to coordinate the oil and gas industry response to this rapidly evolving situation; we are optimistic that our country will emerge from this pandemic stronger and more united in a tradition of care,” Ewing noted.

Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, who received the items, thanked the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture for partnering with the Delta State government in the fight against COVID-19.

He disclosed that the committee in charge of containing the spread of the virus was working hard to reduce its spread.

He observed that as of Wednesday, the state had recorded 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19, assuring the donors that the state government would make judicious use of the ambulance, the buses, ventilator, and other items to contain the pandemic.

Malami Explains Why Buhari Signs Executive Orders

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, said the Presidential Executive Orders are aimed at complementing existing legislation and ensure inter-agency coordination in the process of implementation…NNPC NNPC NPPC NPPC Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE