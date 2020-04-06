COVID-19: Nigerians told to use period to upgrade knowledge, learn new skills

The President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Mr. Tony Agenmonmen has charged Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity of the Coronavirus-induced stay-at-home period, to upgrade their knowledge and learn new skills and trade.

Agenmonmen, who made this charge, in a statement made available to Brands & Marketing, over the weekend, also appealed to Nigerians not to dwell too much on the negatives of the period, without taking the time to explore and exploit some of the opportunities it also provided.

According to him, the period provided the opportunity for many Nigerians to go online and enroll for courses that would make them hone their skills and become better professionals by the time the health crisis is over.

The NIMN boss also appealed to Nigerians to strictly adhere to the various preventive measures, prescribed by medical experts and health authorities in the country, describing such compliance as the only way the spread of the pandemic could be effectively curbed, in this part of the globe.

Agenmonmen also expressed the belief that the country has all it takes to survive the new health challenge, just as it survived the Ebola Challenge few years ago.

He however argued that such would depend on the readiness of her citizenry to be united and be ready to dig deep into its reservoir of courage and resilience.

The NIMN boss therefore counseled on the need for every Nigerian, to adhere strictly to the health advisory published and announced by the relevant health authorities, such as the World Health Organisation, WHO; Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC; to manage and contain the spread of the virus

He also enjoined Nigerians not to be part of fake news, presently making the round on the social media, insisting that such information would only aggravate an already tense and precarious situation the country presently finds herself.

“It will be stating the obvious that the increasing cases of COVID-19 or Coronavirus infection globally, and in Nigeria in particular, is alarming.

“However, this is not the time to give in to despondency, surrender to helplessness, and resign ourselves to fate. Rather, this is the period to dig deep into our reservoir of courage and resilience, and be resolute in our collective avowal to confront the monster challenge of Coronavirus pandemic.

“We should adhere strictly to the health advisory published and announced by the relevant health authorities – WHO, Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC, to manage and contain the spread of the virus,” Agenmonmen stated.

The nation’s number one marketer added that though the restrictive measures, imposed by the federal and various state governments, would, without doubt, cause great hardship and inconvenience to the people, it however represented necessary sacrifices Nigerians had to make in the wake of the serious challenge posed by COVID-19, he stated.

