COVID-19: Nigerian developed vaccine is under clinical trial stage ―  Adeleke University V.C

The Vice-Chancellor of Adeleke University, Professor Solomon Adebola, on Friday, revealed that the institution in collaboration with other five other universities scientists in the country had developed a Covid-19 vaccine which is at the clinical trial stage.

The Vice-Chancellor who made this known at a press conference to mark the university 10th year anniversary held at the school Senate Building in Ede, Osun State, explained that the vaccine which had been certified by the World Health Organisation and supported by the Federal Ministry of Health was developed by a lead scientist from Adeleke University, Dr Oladipo Kolawole, in partnership with other five universities.

He however gave the names of other involved universities as Precious Cornerstone, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Obafemi Awolowo University and Elizade University.

According to him, “the candidate vaccine was one of the two from Africa and the only one from Nigeria, which was recognised by the World Health Organisation, (WHO). Presently, the vaccine is at the clinical trial stage, where we are experimenting with animals before it moves to human trial.”

In her own contribution to the programme, the Team’s Deputy Coordinator, Professor Olubukola Oyawoye, affirmed that “the vaccine meets the international requirement and its ribonucleic acid separation was done at a United States of America molecular laboratory.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigerian developed vaccine

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…Nigerian developed vaccine