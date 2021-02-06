COVID-19: Nigeria replaces Pfizer with 16million doses of Astrazeneca oxford vaccine ― NPHCDA

The Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib has disclosed that Nigeria is replacing Pfizer with 16 million doses of Astrazeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

He said this will invariably reach more population and suits the country’s existing cold chain.

Shuaib disclosed this at a Joint Press Conference with the World Health Organisation(WHO) in Abuja.

Shuaib noted that Pfizer 100,000 vaccine doses would have reached a small number of Nigerians adding that the 16 million doses of Astrazeneca oxford vaccine would reach larger populations.

“As clearly stated by the WHO Regional Director, there are a number of factors that were considered in allocating the small quantity of the 320,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Covax countries.”

“These include the mortality rates from COVID-19, the number of new cases, the trend in the number of cases, the population of countries and the availability of the appropriate Cold Chain equipment.

“It is clear that countries such as South Africa which received the Pfizer allocation have the new strain of the COVID-19 virus, has the highest mortality rates and is struggling to contain transmission.

“Furthermore, giving smaller countries such as Cape Verde and Rwanda few doses of the Pfizer vaccine would have a larger public health impact considering their population size,” he said.

On his part, the Country Representative, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Walter Kazadi Molumbo denied reports that the health body has disqualified countries in Africa from accessing COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

Rather he said the WHO, is supporting all countries to access vaccines as quickly as possible.

“Currently, all countries on the continent are expected to start accessing the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccines by the end of February.

“The vaccine is under review by WHO for Emergency Use Listing and the outcome is expected soon.

“Of the 88 million AstraZeneca doses allocated to African countries for the first phase, Nigeria has received by far the largest allocation, with 16 million doses.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Nigeria replaces Pfizer Nigeria replaces Pfizer

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Nigeria replaces Pfizer Nigeria replaces Pfizer

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE