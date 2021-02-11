COVID-19: Nigeria records 938 new infections, eight deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 938 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 143,516.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Nigeria also recorded eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,710.

“938 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-236 FCT-123 Plateau-92 Benue-63 Katsina-53 Oyo-50 Osun-45 Kaduna-43 Edo-33 Ogun-31 Ebonyi-31 Akwa Ibom-30 Kano-26 Gombe-18 Bauchi-16 Delta-12 Imo-11 Cross River-10 Rivers-10 Niger-5.”

938 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-236

FCT-123

Plateau-92

Benue-63

Katsina-53

Oyo-50

Osun-45

Kaduna-43

Edo-33

Ogun-31

Ebonyi-31

Akwa Ibom-30

Kano-26

Gombe-18

Bauchi-16

Delta-12

Imo-11

Cross River-10

Rivers-10

Niger-5 143,516 confirmed

118,012 discharged

1,710 deaths pic.twitter.com/Qky6BKElMz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 11, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…COVID-19: Nigeria records 938 new infections, eight deaths