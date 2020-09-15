COVID-19: Nigeria records 90 new cases, total now 56,478

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,478.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 15th of September 2020, 90 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56478 cases have been confirmed, 44430 cases have been discharged and 1088 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 90 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (33), Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,6963,24615,245205
FCT5,4513,6931,68474
Oyo3,2211,0802,10239
Plateau3,1421,0232,08831
Edo2,610802,427103
Kaduna2,296812,18233
Rivers2,208312,11859
Delta1,7911131,62949
Ogun1,754291,69728
Kano1,732521,62654
Ondo1,584591,49035
Enugu1,2321231,08821
Ebonyi1,034799730
Kwara1,00218379425
Katsina84336245724
Abia828287928
Osun8052576317
Gombe7737267724
Borno741270336
Bauchi6801065614
Imo54631821612
Benue467574019
Nasarawa44713729812
Bayelsa393237021
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti303312675
Akwa Ibom286272518
Niger2441621612
Anambra2322918419
Adamawa2301919615
Sokoto159014217
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River830749
Zamfara780735
Yobe725598
Kogi5032

PDP Hails Fresh US Visa Ban On Nigerian Election Riggers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the United States government over its fresh imposition of Visa ban on those undermining Nigeria’s democracy and the electoral process.

I Never Asked Military To Return Seized Weapons ― Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he never asked the military to return the weapons recovered from the repentant youths.

Nigerian Law School Admits 1,785 Candidates To Bar

A total of 1,785 candidates were on Tuesday called to the Nigerian Bar, having passed the January 2020 Bar final examinations conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education.

Imported Poultry Foods Now Infected With COVID-19 ― Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers stationed at all border points, airports and seaports on red alert, warning them to be extra vigilant over the importation of poultry products because some have been found to contain Covid-19.

