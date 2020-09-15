COVID-19: Nigeria records 90 new cases, total now 56,478

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,478.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 15th of September 2020, 90 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56478 cases have been confirmed, 44430 cases have been discharged and 1088 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 90 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (33), Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,696 3,246 15,245 205 FCT 5,451 3,693 1,684 74 Oyo 3,221 1,080 2,102 39 Plateau 3,142 1,023 2,088 31 Edo 2,610 80 2,427 103 Kaduna 2,296 81 2,182 33 Rivers 2,208 31 2,118 59 Delta 1,791 113 1,629 49 Ogun 1,754 29 1,697 28 Kano 1,732 52 1,626 54 Ondo 1,584 59 1,490 35 Enugu 1,232 123 1,088 21 Ebonyi 1,034 7 997 30 Kwara 1,002 183 794 25 Katsina 843 362 457 24 Abia 828 28 792 8 Osun 805 25 763 17 Gombe 773 72 677 24 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 680 10 656 14 Imo 546 318 216 12 Benue 467 57 401 9 Nasarawa 447 137 298 12 Bayelsa 393 2 370 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 303 31 267 5 Akwa Ibom 286 27 251 8 Niger 244 16 216 12 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Adamawa 230 19 196 15 Sokoto 159 0 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 83 0 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 72 5 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

