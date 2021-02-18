COVID-19: Nigeria records 869 new infections, eight deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 869 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 149,369.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Nigeria also recorded 8COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,787.

“On the 17th of February 2021, 869 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 149369 cases have been confirmed, 125722 cases have been discharged and 1787 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 869 new cases are reported from 24 states- Lagos (229), Rivers (79), Taraba (73), Oyo (66), Ogun (60), FCT (58), Plateau (56), Kwara (38), Ondo (38), Osun (24), Kano (22), Nasarawa (21), Abia (19), Edo (19), Akwa Ibom (19), Cross River (10), Delta (9), Benue (8), Ekiti (6), Borno (6), Katsina (4), Bauchi (3), Bayelsa (1) and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 53,725 2,721 50,627 377 FCT 18,799 6,922 11,739 138 Plateau 8,793 255 8,482 56 Kaduna 8,158 238 7,862 58 Oyo 6,564 949 5,510 105 Rivers 6,177 395 5,694 88 Edo 4,362 845 3,364 153 Ogun 3,865 424 3,395 46 Kano 3,558 231 3,231 96 Ondo 2,862 725 2,080 57 Kwara 2,713 853 1,812 48 Delta 2,498 702 1,744 52 Osun 2,214 645 1,524 45 Nasarawa 2,144 1,758 373 13 Katsina 2,021 62 1,932 27 Enugu 1,954 171 1,754 29 Gombe 1,951 92 1,816 43 Ebonyi 1,754 256 1,467 31 Anambra 1,615 500 1,096 19 Abia 1,374 50 1,307 17 Imo 1,358 225 1,113 20 Akwa Ibom 1,313 632 667 14 Bauchi 1,210 15 1,178 17 Borno 1,208 238 932 38 Benue 1,170 568 580 22 Niger 895 464 417 14 Sokoto 767 9 732 26 Adamawa 725 435 262 28 Bayelsa 723 54 644 25 Ekiti 708 128 571 9 Taraba 657 171 466 20 Jigawa 492 54 427 11 Kebbi 306 35 257 14 Yobe 260 18 233 9 Cross River 252 24 216 12 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

COVID-19: Nigeria records 869 new infections, eight deaths