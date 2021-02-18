COVID-19: Nigeria records 869 new infections, eight deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 869 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 149,369.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Nigeria also recorded 8COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,787.

“On the 17th of February 2021, 869 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 149369 cases have been confirmed, 125722 cases have been discharged and 1787 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 869 new cases are reported from 24 states- Lagos (229), Rivers (79), Taraba (73), Oyo (66), Ogun (60), FCT (58), Plateau (56), Kwara (38), Ondo (38), Osun (24), Kano (22), Nasarawa (21), Abia (19), Edo (19), Akwa Ibom (19), Cross River (10), Delta (9), Benue (8), Ekiti (6), Borno (6), Katsina (4), Bauchi (3), Bayelsa (1) and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos53,7252,72150,627377
FCT18,7996,92211,739138
Plateau8,7932558,48256
Kaduna8,1582387,86258
Oyo6,5649495,510105
Rivers6,1773955,69488
Edo4,3628453,364153
Ogun3,8654243,39546
Kano3,5582313,23196
Ondo2,8627252,08057
Kwara2,7138531,81248
Delta2,4987021,74452
Osun2,2146451,52445
Nasarawa2,1441,75837313
Katsina2,021621,93227
Enugu1,9541711,75429
Gombe1,951921,81643
Ebonyi1,7542561,46731
Anambra1,6155001,09619
Abia1,374501,30717
Imo1,3582251,11320
Akwa Ibom1,31363266714
Bauchi1,210151,17817
Borno1,20823893238
Benue1,17056858022
Niger89546441714
Sokoto767973226
Adamawa72543526228
Bayelsa7235464425
Ekiti7081285719
Taraba65717146620
Jigawa4925442711
Kebbi3063525714
Yobe260182339
Cross River2522421612
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

