COVID-19: Nigeria records 790 new cases, total rises to 26,484

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 790 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 26,484.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.
“On the 1st of July 2020, 790 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 26484 cases have been confirmed, 10152 cases have been discharged and 603 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 790 new cases are reported from 21 states; Delta-166, Lagos-120, Enugu-66, FCT-65, Edo-60, Ogun-43, Kano-41, Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18, Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2, Kebbi-2,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|10,630
|8,891
|1,610
|129
|FCT
|1,935
|1,313
|588
|34
|Oyo
|1,391
|676
|703
|12
|Kano
|1,257
|247
|958
|52
|Edo
|1,165
|707
|418
|40
|Delta
|1,131
|918
|190
|23
|Rivers
|1,088
|402
|648
|38
|Ogun
|869
|241
|609
|19
|Kaduna
|805
|241
|552
|12
|Katsina
|578
|270
|285
|23
|Gombe
|507
|125
|363
|19
|Bauchi
|505
|32
|461
|12
|Borno
|493
|29
|432
|32
|Ebonyi
|438
|78
|357
|3
|Plateau
|382
|175
|197
|10
|Imo
|352
|296
|50
|6
|Enugu
|327
|192
|126
|9
|Ondo
|325
|196
|110
|19
|Abia
|320
|110
|207
|3
|Jigawa
|318
|1
|308
|9
|Kwara
|235
|91
|135
|9
|Bayelsa
|234
|114
|105
|15
|Nasarawa
|213
|92
|113
|8
|Sokoto
|151
|17
|119
|15
|Osun
|127
|74
|48
|5
|Niger
|116
|64
|45
|7
|Akwa Ibom
|86
|30
|54
|2
|Adamawa
|84
|31
|47
|6
|Kebbi
|81
|16
|58
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Anambra
|73
|7
|57
|9
|Benue
|65
|34
|30
|1
|Yobe
|61
|5
|48
|8
|Ekiti
|43
|1
|40
|2
|Taraba
|19
|9
|10
|0
|Kogi
|4
|4
|0
|0
