COVID-19: Nigeria records 790 new cases, total rises to 26,484

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 790 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 26,484.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“On the 1st of July 2020, 790 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 26484 cases have been confirmed, 10152 cases have been discharged and 603 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 790 new cases are reported from 21 states; Delta-166, Lagos-120, Enugu-66, FCT-65, Edo-60, Ogun-43, Kano-41, Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18, Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2, Kebbi-2,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 10,630 8,891 1,610 129 FCT 1,935 1,313 588 34 Oyo 1,391 676 703 12 Kano 1,257 247 958 52 Edo 1,165 707 418 40 Delta 1,131 918 190 23 Rivers 1,088 402 648 38 Ogun 869 241 609 19 Kaduna 805 241 552 12 Katsina 578 270 285 23 Gombe 507 125 363 19 Bauchi 505 32 461 12 Borno 493 29 432 32 Ebonyi 438 78 357 3 Plateau 382 175 197 10 Imo 352 296 50 6 Enugu 327 192 126 9 Ondo 325 196 110 19 Abia 320 110 207 3 Jigawa 318 1 308 9 Kwara 235 91 135 9 Bayelsa 234 114 105 15 Nasarawa 213 92 113 8 Sokoto 151 17 119 15 Osun 127 74 48 5 Niger 116 64 45 7 Akwa Ibom 86 30 54 2 Adamawa 84 31 47 6 Kebbi 81 16 58 7 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Anambra 73 7 57 9 Benue 65 34 30 1 Yobe 61 5 48 8 Ekiti 43 1 40 2 Taraba 19 9 10 0 Kogi 4 4 0 0

