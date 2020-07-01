COVID-19: Nigeria records 790 new cases, total rises to 26,484

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 790 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 790 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 26,484.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

“On the 1st of July 2020, 790 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 26484 cases have been confirmed, 10152 cases have been discharged and 603 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 790 new cases are reported from 21 states; Delta-166, Lagos-120, Enugu-66, FCT-65, Edo-60, Ogun-43, Kano-41, Kaduna-39, Ondo-33, Rivers-32, Bayelsa-29, Katsina-21, Imo-20, Kwara-18, Oyo-11, Abia-10, Benue-6, Gombe-4, Yobe-2, Bauchi-2, Kebbi-2,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos10,6308,8911,610129
FCT1,9351,31358834
Oyo1,39167670312
Kano1,25724795852
Edo1,16570741840
Delta1,13191819023
Rivers1,08840264838
Ogun86924160919
Kaduna80524155212
Katsina57827028523
Gombe50712536319
Bauchi5053246112
Borno4932943232
Ebonyi438783573
Plateau38217519710
Imo352296506
Enugu3271921269
Ondo32519611019
Abia3201102073
Jigawa31813089
Kwara235911359
Bayelsa23411410515
Nasarawa213921138
Sokoto1511711915
Osun12774485
Niger11664457
Akwa Ibom8630542
Adamawa8431476
Kebbi8116587
Zamfara760715
Anambra737579
Benue6534301
Yobe615488
Ekiti431402
Taraba199100
Kogi4400

