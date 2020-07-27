COVID-19: Nigeria records 648 new cases, total now 41,180

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 648 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 41,180.
The NCDC made the announcement on Monday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 27th of July 2020, 648 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 41180 cases have been confirmed, 18203 cases have been discharged and 860 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 648 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (180), Plateau (148), FCT (44), Ondo (42), Kwara (38), Rivers (32), Oyo (29), Kaduna (21), Osun (20), Edo (17), Ogun (17), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Benue (9), Delta (9), Abia (9), Niger (7), Gombe (3), Borno (1), Bauchi (1), Imo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|14,636
|12,340
|2,104
|192
|FCT
|3,525
|2,420
|1,064
|41
|Oyo
|2,599
|1,390
|1,185
|24
|Edo
|2,184
|673
|1,434
|77
|Rivers
|1,684
|263
|1,369
|52
|Kano
|1,529
|233
|1,243
|53
|Delta
|1,473
|215
|1,218
|40
|Kaduna
|1,386
|329
|1,045
|12
|Ogun
|1,318
|241
|1,054
|23
|Ondo
|1,103
|633
|448
|22
|Plateau
|982
|517
|446
|19
|Ebonyi
|759
|155
|580
|24
|Kwara
|749
|522
|211
|16
|Enugu
|741
|299
|425
|17
|Katsina
|733
|261
|449
|23
|Borno
|612
|18
|559
|35
|Gombe
|574
|30
|521
|23
|Abia
|545
|114
|426
|5
|Bauchi
|539
|10
|516
|13
|Imo
|466
|341
|116
|9
|Osun
|463
|238
|214
|11
|Benue
|346
|282
|58
|6
|Bayelsa
|327
|42
|264
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Nasarawa
|308
|187
|113
|8
|Akwa Ibom
|221
|93
|121
|7
|Niger
|175
|30
|133
|12
|Sokoto
|153
|0
|137
|16
|Adamawa
|140
|46
|85
|9
|Anambra
|132
|45
|75
|12
|Ekiti
|124
|67
|55
|2
|Kebbi
|90
|4
|79
|7
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|66
|4
|54
|8
|Taraba
|54
|43
|11
|0
|Cross River
|40
|28
|9
|3
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
