COVID-19: Nigeria records 648 new cases, total now 41,180

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 648 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 648 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 41,180.

The NCDC made the announcement on Monday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 27th of July 2020, 648 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 41180 cases have been confirmed, 18203 cases have been discharged and 860 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 648 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (180), Plateau (148), FCT (44), Ondo (42), Kwara (38), Rivers (32), Oyo (29), Kaduna (21), Osun (20), Edo (17), Ogun (17), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Benue (9), Delta (9), Abia (9), Niger (7), Gombe (3), Borno (1), Bauchi (1), Imo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos14,63612,3402,104192
FCT3,5252,4201,06441
Oyo2,5991,3901,18524
Edo2,1846731,43477
Rivers1,6842631,36952
Kano1,5292331,24353
Delta1,4732151,21840
Kaduna1,3863291,04512
Ogun1,3182411,05423
Ondo1,10363344822
Plateau98251744619
Ebonyi75915558024
Kwara74952221116
Enugu74129942517
Katsina73326144923
Borno6121855935
Gombe5743052123
Abia5451144265
Bauchi5391051613
Imo4663411169
Osun46323821411
Benue346282586
Bayelsa3274226421
Jigawa322330811
Nasarawa3081871138
Akwa Ibom221931217
Niger1753013312
Sokoto153013716
Adamawa14046859
Anambra132457512
Ekiti12467552
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe664548
Taraba5443110
Cross River402893
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
The dust is yet to settle over claim and counterclaim on the list of lawmakers in the eighth and previous assemblies who benefitted from contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission  (NDDC) as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) claims the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs actually listed the names of the…Read Full Story
Now, if the seller does not sell, what shall the buyer buy? Fear of death and disease has emptied the entertainment shelf of life everywhere. It is worse in Nigeria. There is nothing new on DSTV again to kill boredom and entertain us. No movie. No sports. What is shown as football is just a mimic of the real thing… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Top News

COVID-19: Ekiti Attorney General, cabinet members test positive

Coronavirus

COVID-19: BRAIN donates food items to 100 vulnerable persons in Kaduna

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Ooni of Ife donates motorised fumigators to Sokoto 

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Kano records 65 new cases

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More