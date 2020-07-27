COVID-19: Nigeria records 648 new cases, total now 41,180

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 648 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 41,180.

The NCDC made the announcement on Monday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 27th of July 2020, 648 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 41180 cases have been confirmed, 18203 cases have been discharged and 860 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 648 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos (180), Plateau (148), FCT (44), Ondo (42), Kwara (38), Rivers (32), Oyo (29), Kaduna (21), Osun (20), Edo (17), Ogun (17), Ekiti (11), Kano (9), Benue (9), Delta (9), Abia (9), Niger (7), Gombe (3), Borno (1), Bauchi (1), Imo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 14,636 12,340 2,104 192 FCT 3,525 2,420 1,064 41 Oyo 2,599 1,390 1,185 24 Edo 2,184 673 1,434 77 Rivers 1,684 263 1,369 52 Kano 1,529 233 1,243 53 Delta 1,473 215 1,218 40 Kaduna 1,386 329 1,045 12 Ogun 1,318 241 1,054 23 Ondo 1,103 633 448 22 Plateau 982 517 446 19 Ebonyi 759 155 580 24 Kwara 749 522 211 16 Enugu 741 299 425 17 Katsina 733 261 449 23 Borno 612 18 559 35 Gombe 574 30 521 23 Abia 545 114 426 5 Bauchi 539 10 516 13 Imo 466 341 116 9 Osun 463 238 214 11 Benue 346 282 58 6 Bayelsa 327 42 264 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Nasarawa 308 187 113 8 Akwa Ibom 221 93 121 7 Niger 175 30 133 12 Sokoto 153 0 137 16 Adamawa 140 46 85 9 Anambra 132 45 75 12 Ekiti 124 67 55 2 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 66 4 54 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 40 28 9 3 Kogi 5 0 3 2

648 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-180

Plateau-148

FCT-44

Ondo-42

Kwara-38

Rivers-32

Oyo-29

Kaduna-21

Osun-20

Edo-17

Ogun-17

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Benue-9

Delta-9

Abia-9

Niger-7

Gombe-3

Borno-1

Bauchi-1

Imo-1 41,180 confirmed

18,203 discharged

860 deaths pic.twitter.com/YTd0E4dhEF — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 27, 2020