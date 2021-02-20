COVID-19: Nigeria records 645 new infections, total now 151,553

Nigeria records 645 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 645 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 151,553.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Nigeria also recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,831.

“On the 20th of February 2021, 645 new confirmed cases and 18 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 151553 cases have been confirmed, 128005 cases have been discharged and 1831 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 645 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (282), Ogun (72), FCT (50), Kaduna (33), Osun (24), Imo (23), Abia (21), Borno (18), Oyo (17), Edo (15), Nasarawa (15), Taraba (14), Ekiti (11), Ondo (11), Plateau (11), Kano (10), Rivers (7), Delta (5), Bauchi (3), and Jigawa (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos54,4472,40451,659384
FCT18,9807,09111,750139
Plateau8,8292088,56457
Kaduna8,3012388,00360
Oyo6,6279655,556106
Rivers6,2693815,79791
Edo4,4577903,512155
Ogun4,0285463,43646
Kano3,6462043,342100
Ondo2,8927552,08057
Kwara2,7377861,90348
Delta2,5087001,74464
Osun2,2836491,58945
Nasarawa2,1701,78437313
Katsina2,022451,95027
Gombe2,0181351,84043
Enugu1,9661231,81429
Ebonyi1,7542171,50631
Anambra1,6155001,09619
Abia1,440621,36018
Imo1,4262171,18425
Akwa Ibom1,39566771414
Borno1,23326393238
Bauchi1,21301,19617
Benue1,17056858022
Niger90747341717
Sokoto768573627
Ekiti7401375949
Bayelsa7333767026
Adamawa72543526228
Taraba69313853520
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3144325714
Cross River2673222312
Yobe260182339
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

