The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 645 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 151,553.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

Nigeria also recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,831.

“On the 20th of February 2021, 645 new confirmed cases and 18 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 151553 cases have been confirmed, 128005 cases have been discharged and 1831 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 645 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (282), Ogun (72), FCT (50), Kaduna (33), Osun (24), Imo (23), Abia (21), Borno (18), Oyo (17), Edo (15), Nasarawa (15), Taraba (14), Ekiti (11), Ondo (11), Plateau (11), Kano (10), Rivers (7), Delta (5), Bauchi (3), and Jigawa (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 54,447 2,404 51,659 384 FCT 18,980 7,091 11,750 139 Plateau 8,829 208 8,564 57 Kaduna 8,301 238 8,003 60 Oyo 6,627 965 5,556 106 Rivers 6,269 381 5,797 91 Edo 4,457 790 3,512 155 Ogun 4,028 546 3,436 46 Kano 3,646 204 3,342 100 Ondo 2,892 755 2,080 57 Kwara 2,737 786 1,903 48 Delta 2,508 700 1,744 64 Osun 2,283 649 1,589 45 Nasarawa 2,170 1,784 373 13 Katsina 2,022 45 1,950 27 Gombe 2,018 135 1,840 43 Enugu 1,966 123 1,814 29 Ebonyi 1,754 217 1,506 31 Anambra 1,615 500 1,096 19 Abia 1,440 62 1,360 18 Imo 1,426 217 1,184 25 Akwa Ibom 1,395 667 714 14 Borno 1,233 263 932 38 Bauchi 1,213 0 1,196 17 Benue 1,170 568 580 22 Niger 907 473 417 17 Sokoto 768 5 736 27 Ekiti 740 137 594 9 Bayelsa 733 37 670 26 Adamawa 725 435 262 28 Taraba 693 138 535 20 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 314 43 257 14 Cross River 267 32 223 12 Yobe 260 18 233 9 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

COVID-19: Nigeria records 645 new infections, total now 151,553