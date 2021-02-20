COVID-19: Nigeria records 645 new infections, total now 151,553

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 645 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 151,553.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
Nigeria also recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,831.
“On the 20th of February 2021, 645 new confirmed cases and 18 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 151553 cases have been confirmed, 128005 cases have been discharged and 1831 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 645 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (282), Ogun (72), FCT (50), Kaduna (33), Osun (24), Imo (23), Abia (21), Borno (18), Oyo (17), Edo (15), Nasarawa (15), Taraba (14), Ekiti (11), Ondo (11), Plateau (11), Kano (10), Rivers (7), Delta (5), Bauchi (3), and Jigawa (3),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|54,447
|2,404
|51,659
|384
|FCT
|18,980
|7,091
|11,750
|139
|Plateau
|8,829
|208
|8,564
|57
|Kaduna
|8,301
|238
|8,003
|60
|Oyo
|6,627
|965
|5,556
|106
|Rivers
|6,269
|381
|5,797
|91
|Edo
|4,457
|790
|3,512
|155
|Ogun
|4,028
|546
|3,436
|46
|Kano
|3,646
|204
|3,342
|100
|Ondo
|2,892
|755
|2,080
|57
|Kwara
|2,737
|786
|1,903
|48
|Delta
|2,508
|700
|1,744
|64
|Osun
|2,283
|649
|1,589
|45
|Nasarawa
|2,170
|1,784
|373
|13
|Katsina
|2,022
|45
|1,950
|27
|Gombe
|2,018
|135
|1,840
|43
|Enugu
|1,966
|123
|1,814
|29
|Ebonyi
|1,754
|217
|1,506
|31
|Anambra
|1,615
|500
|1,096
|19
|Abia
|1,440
|62
|1,360
|18
|Imo
|1,426
|217
|1,184
|25
|Akwa Ibom
|1,395
|667
|714
|14
|Borno
|1,233
|263
|932
|38
|Bauchi
|1,213
|0
|1,196
|17
|Benue
|1,170
|568
|580
|22
|Niger
|907
|473
|417
|17
|Sokoto
|768
|5
|736
|27
|Ekiti
|740
|137
|594
|9
|Bayelsa
|733
|37
|670
|26
|Adamawa
|725
|435
|262
|28
|Taraba
|693
|138
|535
|20
|Jigawa
|496
|56
|429
|11
|Kebbi
|314
|43
|257
|14
|Cross River
|267
|32
|223
|12
|Yobe
|260
|18
|233
|9
|Zamfara
|219
|-4
|215
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
