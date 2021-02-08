COVID-19: Nigeria records 643 new infections, six deaths

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 643 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 140,391.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Nigeria also recorded six COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,673.

“On the 8th of February 2021, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 140391 cases have been confirmed, 114635 cases have been discharged and1673 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Oyo (88), Lagos (86), Rivers (55), Edo (54), Akwa Ibom (53), Adamawa (52), Plateau (45), Kaduna (41), FCT (34), Kwara (27), Benue (20), Kano (19), Delta (18), Nasarawa (16), Niger (15), Bayelsa (11), Borno (5), Bauchi (2), and Sokoto (2), the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos51,7715,43445,993344
FCT17,8586,25211,478128
Plateau8,3423047,98256
Kaduna7,8592257,57757
Oyo5,9931,7414,16191
Rivers5,8146635,06586
Edo4,0607403,173147
Ogun3,5784103,12345
Kano3,3333662,87394
Ondo2,5063712,08055
Delta2,4146181,74452
Kwara2,1855341,60942
Nasarawa1,9921,60637313
Katsina1,901321,84227
Enugu1,8292971,51121
Osun1,8053711,40133
Gombe1,8022191,54142
Ebonyi1,5402411,26930
Abia1,3381131,21213
Anambra1,27191833419
Imo1,22020299919
Bauchi1,16651,14417
Akwa Ibom1,14354958014
Borno1,09020385037
Benue93736854821
Niger86243141714
Sokoto7612071526
Adamawa72543526228
Bayelsa7064663624
Ekiti6411384949
Taraba49610237915
Jigawa4857240211
Kebbi276625713
Yobe250292138
Cross River2221020012
Zamfara215121958
Kogi5032

COVID-19: Nigeria records 643 new infections, six deaths

