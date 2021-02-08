COVID-19: Nigeria records 643 new infections, six deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 643 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 140,391.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.
Nigeria also recorded six COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,673.
“On the 8th of February 2021, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 140391 cases have been confirmed, 114635 cases have been discharged and1673 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Oyo (88), Lagos (86), Rivers (55), Edo (54), Akwa Ibom (53), Adamawa (52), Plateau (45), Kaduna (41), FCT (34), Kwara (27), Benue (20), Kano (19), Delta (18), Nasarawa (16), Niger (15), Bayelsa (11), Borno (5), Bauchi (2), and Sokoto (2), the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|51,771
|5,434
|45,993
|344
|FCT
|17,858
|6,252
|11,478
|128
|Plateau
|8,342
|304
|7,982
|56
|Kaduna
|7,859
|225
|7,577
|57
|Oyo
|5,993
|1,741
|4,161
|91
|Rivers
|5,814
|663
|5,065
|86
|Edo
|4,060
|740
|3,173
|147
|Ogun
|3,578
|410
|3,123
|45
|Kano
|3,333
|366
|2,873
|94
|Ondo
|2,506
|371
|2,080
|55
|Delta
|2,414
|618
|1,744
|52
|Kwara
|2,185
|534
|1,609
|42
|Nasarawa
|1,992
|1,606
|373
|13
|Katsina
|1,901
|32
|1,842
|27
|Enugu
|1,829
|297
|1,511
|21
|Osun
|1,805
|371
|1,401
|33
|Gombe
|1,802
|219
|1,541
|42
|Ebonyi
|1,540
|241
|1,269
|30
|Abia
|1,338
|113
|1,212
|13
|Anambra
|1,271
|918
|334
|19
|Imo
|1,220
|202
|999
|19
|Bauchi
|1,166
|5
|1,144
|17
|Akwa Ibom
|1,143
|549
|580
|14
|Borno
|1,090
|203
|850
|37
|Benue
|937
|368
|548
|21
|Niger
|862
|431
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|761
|20
|715
|26
|Adamawa
|725
|435
|262
|28
|Bayelsa
|706
|46
|636
|24
|Ekiti
|641
|138
|494
|9
|Taraba
|496
|102
|379
|15
|Jigawa
|485
|72
|402
|11
|Kebbi
|276
|6
|257
|13
|Yobe
|250
|29
|213
|8
|Cross River
|222
|10
|200
|12
|Zamfara
|215
|12
|195
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
