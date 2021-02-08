COVID-19: Nigeria records 643 new infections, six deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 643 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 140,391.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Nigeria also recorded six COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,673.

“On the 8th of February 2021, 643 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 140391 cases have been confirmed, 114635 cases have been discharged and1673 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states- Oyo (88), Lagos (86), Rivers (55), Edo (54), Akwa Ibom (53), Adamawa (52), Plateau (45), Kaduna (41), FCT (34), Kwara (27), Benue (20), Kano (19), Delta (18), Nasarawa (16), Niger (15), Bayelsa (11), Borno (5), Bauchi (2), and Sokoto (2), the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 51,771 5,434 45,993 344 FCT 17,858 6,252 11,478 128 Plateau 8,342 304 7,982 56 Kaduna 7,859 225 7,577 57 Oyo 5,993 1,741 4,161 91 Rivers 5,814 663 5,065 86 Edo 4,060 740 3,173 147 Ogun 3,578 410 3,123 45 Kano 3,333 366 2,873 94 Ondo 2,506 371 2,080 55 Delta 2,414 618 1,744 52 Kwara 2,185 534 1,609 42 Nasarawa 1,992 1,606 373 13 Katsina 1,901 32 1,842 27 Enugu 1,829 297 1,511 21 Osun 1,805 371 1,401 33 Gombe 1,802 219 1,541 42 Ebonyi 1,540 241 1,269 30 Abia 1,338 113 1,212 13 Anambra 1,271 918 334 19 Imo 1,220 202 999 19 Bauchi 1,166 5 1,144 17 Akwa Ibom 1,143 549 580 14 Borno 1,090 203 850 37 Benue 937 368 548 21 Niger 862 431 417 14 Sokoto 761 20 715 26 Adamawa 725 435 262 28 Bayelsa 706 46 636 24 Ekiti 641 138 494 9 Taraba 496 102 379 15 Jigawa 485 72 402 11 Kebbi 276 6 257 13 Yobe 250 29 213 8 Cross River 222 10 200 12 Zamfara 215 12 195 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

COVID-19: Nigeria records 643 new infections, six deaths