COVID-19: Nigeria records 591 new cases, total rises to 39,539

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 39,539.

The NCDC made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 24th of July 2020, 591 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 39539 cases have been confirmed, 16559 cases have been discharged and 845 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 591 new cases are reported from 17 states; Oyo-191, Lagos-168, FCT-61, Ondo-29, Osun-26, Ebonyi-24, Edo-23, Ogun-14, Rivers-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Kaduna-10, Katsina-6, Borno-4, Ekiti-3, Delta-3, Imo-3, Niger-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos14,17711,8982,087192
FCT3,4372,3901,00641
Oyo2,4971,3251,14824
Edo2,1286961,36072
Rivers1,6004691,08150
Delta1,45678263440
Kano1,4522091,19053
Kaduna1,29929399412
Ogun1,24124597323
Ondo1,03076024822
Plateau78033143019
Ebonyi74814857723
Enugu72628442517
Katsina72325944123
Kwara70748920216
Borno6095252235
Gombe5581452123
Bauchi5351450813
Abia5271323914
Imo4653481089
Osun42021519510
Bayelsa3267922621
Jigawa322330811
Benue294235536
Nasarawa2921711138
Akwa Ibom208801217
Niger167251339
Sokoto153013716
Anambra132457512
Adamawa11521859
Ekiti9142472
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe643538
Taraba5443110
Cross River343031
Kogi5032

