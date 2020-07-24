COVID-19: Nigeria records 591 new cases, total rises to 39,539

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 39,539.

The NCDC made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 24th of July 2020, 591 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 39539 cases have been confirmed, 16559 cases have been discharged and 845 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 591 new cases are reported from 17 states; Oyo-191, Lagos-168, FCT-61, Ondo-29, Osun-26, Ebonyi-24, Edo-23, Ogun-14, Rivers-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Kaduna-10, Katsina-6, Borno-4, Ekiti-3, Delta-3, Imo-3, Niger-1,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 14,177 11,898 2,087 192 FCT 3,437 2,390 1,006 41 Oyo 2,497 1,325 1,148 24 Edo 2,128 696 1,360 72 Rivers 1,600 469 1,081 50 Delta 1,456 782 634 40 Kano 1,452 209 1,190 53 Kaduna 1,299 293 994 12 Ogun 1,241 245 973 23 Ondo 1,030 760 248 22 Plateau 780 331 430 19 Ebonyi 748 148 577 23 Enugu 726 284 425 17 Katsina 723 259 441 23 Kwara 707 489 202 16 Borno 609 52 522 35 Gombe 558 14 521 23 Bauchi 535 14 508 13 Abia 527 132 391 4 Imo 465 348 108 9 Osun 420 215 195 10 Bayelsa 326 79 226 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Benue 294 235 53 6 Nasarawa 292 171 113 8 Akwa Ibom 208 80 121 7 Niger 167 25 133 9 Sokoto 153 0 137 16 Anambra 132 45 75 12 Adamawa 115 21 85 9 Ekiti 91 42 47 2 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 64 3 53 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 34 30 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2

