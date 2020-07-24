COVID-19: Nigeria records 591 new cases, total rises to 39,539

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 39,539.
The NCDC made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 24th of July 2020, 591 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 39539 cases have been confirmed, 16559 cases have been discharged and 845 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 591 new cases are reported from 17 states; Oyo-191, Lagos-168, FCT-61, Ondo-29, Osun-26, Ebonyi-24, Edo-23, Ogun-14, Rivers-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Kaduna-10, Katsina-6, Borno-4, Ekiti-3, Delta-3, Imo-3, Niger-1,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|14,177
|11,898
|2,087
|192
|FCT
|3,437
|2,390
|1,006
|41
|Oyo
|2,497
|1,325
|1,148
|24
|Edo
|2,128
|696
|1,360
|72
|Rivers
|1,600
|469
|1,081
|50
|Delta
|1,456
|782
|634
|40
|Kano
|1,452
|209
|1,190
|53
|Kaduna
|1,299
|293
|994
|12
|Ogun
|1,241
|245
|973
|23
|Ondo
|1,030
|760
|248
|22
|Plateau
|780
|331
|430
|19
|Ebonyi
|748
|148
|577
|23
|Enugu
|726
|284
|425
|17
|Katsina
|723
|259
|441
|23
|Kwara
|707
|489
|202
|16
|Borno
|609
|52
|522
|35
|Gombe
|558
|14
|521
|23
|Bauchi
|535
|14
|508
|13
|Abia
|527
|132
|391
|4
|Imo
|465
|348
|108
|9
|Osun
|420
|215
|195
|10
|Bayelsa
|326
|79
|226
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Benue
|294
|235
|53
|6
|Nasarawa
|292
|171
|113
|8
|Akwa Ibom
|208
|80
|121
|7
|Niger
|167
|25
|133
|9
|Sokoto
|153
|0
|137
|16
|Anambra
|132
|45
|75
|12
|Adamawa
|115
|21
|85
|9
|Ekiti
|91
|42
|47
|2
|Kebbi
|90
|4
|79
|7
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|64
|3
|53
|8
|Taraba
|54
|43
|11
|0
|Cross River
|34
|30
|3
|1
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
