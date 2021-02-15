COVID-19: Nigeria records 574 new infections, total now 146,928

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 574 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 146,928.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.
Nigeria also recorded eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,761.
“On the 15th of February 2021, 574 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 146,928 cases have been confirmed, 123,009 cases have been discharged and 1,761 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“Kwara (98), Lagos (81), Edo (59), Ondo (44), FCT (41), Kano (34), Ogun (33), Kaduna (29), Osun (28), Enugu (23), Rivers (18), Delta (16), Akwa Ibom (15), Bauchi (12), Imo (10), Borno (8), Niger (8), Kebbi (7), Nasarawa (5) Gombe (3) and Ekiti (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|53,292
|3,108
|49,810
|374
|FCT
|18,593
|6,847
|11,609
|137
|Plateau
|8,691
|355
|8,280
|56
|Kaduna
|8,106
|300
|7,748
|58
|Oyo
|6,326
|711
|5,510
|105
|Rivers
|6,003
|340
|5,575
|88
|Edo
|4,323
|862
|3,309
|152
|Ogun
|3,746
|347
|3,353
|46
|Kano
|3,520
|285
|3,140
|95
|Ondo
|2,768
|631
|2,080
|57
|Kwara
|2,639
|792
|1,803
|44
|Delta
|2,481
|685
|1,744
|52
|Osun
|2,168
|617
|1,508
|43
|Nasarawa
|2,120
|1,734
|373
|13
|Katsina
|2,017
|58
|1,932
|27
|Gombe
|1,943
|85
|1,815
|43
|Enugu
|1,924
|207
|1,694
|23
|Ebonyi
|1,701
|262
|1,409
|30
|Imo
|1,351
|218
|1,113
|20
|Abia
|1,338
|113
|1,212
|13
|Anambra
|1,271
|918
|334
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,268
|604
|650
|14
|Bauchi
|1,207
|12
|1,178
|17
|Borno
|1,187
|217
|932
|38
|Benue
|1,055
|481
|552
|22
|Niger
|895
|464
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|763
|5
|732
|26
|Adamawa
|725
|435
|262
|28
|Bayelsa
|719
|51
|643
|25
|Ekiti
|697
|139
|549
|9
|Taraba
|584
|141
|426
|17
|Jigawa
|489
|55
|423
|11
|Kebbi
|306
|35
|257
|14
|Yobe
|260
|18
|233
|9
|Cross River
|232
|14
|206
|12
|Zamfara
|215
|12
|195
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
574 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Kwara- 98
Lagos- 81
Edo- 59
Ondo- 44
FCT- 41
Kano- 34
Ogun- 33
Kaduna- 29
Osun- 28
Enugu- 23
Rivers- 18
Delta-16
Akwa Ibom-15
Bauchi-12
Imo-10
Borno-8
Niger-8
Kebbi-7
Nasarawa-5
Gombe-3
Ekiti-2
146,928 confirmed
123,009 discharged
1,761 deaths pic.twitter.com/zEo83fdw53
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 15, 2021
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days
Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.
The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…
FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances
The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances….COVID-19: Nigeria records 574 new infections, total now 146,928