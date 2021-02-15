COVID-19: Nigeria records 574 new infections, total now 146,928

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 574 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 146,928.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Nigeria also recorded eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,761.

“On the 15th of February 2021, 574 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 146,928 cases have been confirmed, 123,009 cases have been discharged and 1,761 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Kwara (98), Lagos (81), Edo (59), Ondo (44), FCT (41), Kano (34), Ogun (33), Kaduna (29), Osun (28), Enugu (23), Rivers (18), Delta (16), Akwa Ibom (15), Bauchi (12), Imo (10), Borno (8), Niger (8), Kebbi (7), Nasarawa (5) Gombe (3) and Ekiti (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 53,292 3,108 49,810 374 FCT 18,593 6,847 11,609 137 Plateau 8,691 355 8,280 56 Kaduna 8,106 300 7,748 58 Oyo 6,326 711 5,510 105 Rivers 6,003 340 5,575 88 Edo 4,323 862 3,309 152 Ogun 3,746 347 3,353 46 Kano 3,520 285 3,140 95 Ondo 2,768 631 2,080 57 Kwara 2,639 792 1,803 44 Delta 2,481 685 1,744 52 Osun 2,168 617 1,508 43 Nasarawa 2,120 1,734 373 13 Katsina 2,017 58 1,932 27 Gombe 1,943 85 1,815 43 Enugu 1,924 207 1,694 23 Ebonyi 1,701 262 1,409 30 Imo 1,351 218 1,113 20 Abia 1,338 113 1,212 13 Anambra 1,271 918 334 19 Akwa Ibom 1,268 604 650 14 Bauchi 1,207 12 1,178 17 Borno 1,187 217 932 38 Benue 1,055 481 552 22 Niger 895 464 417 14 Sokoto 763 5 732 26 Adamawa 725 435 262 28 Bayelsa 719 51 643 25 Ekiti 697 139 549 9 Taraba 584 141 426 17 Jigawa 489 55 423 11 Kebbi 306 35 257 14 Yobe 260 18 233 9 Cross River 232 14 206 12 Zamfara 215 12 195 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

