COVID-19: Nigeria records 574 new infections, total now 146,928

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 574 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 574 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 146,928.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Nigeria also recorded eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,761.

“On the 15th of February 2021, 574 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 146,928 cases have been confirmed, 123,009 cases have been discharged and 1,761 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Kwara (98), Lagos (81), Edo (59), Ondo (44), FCT (41), Kano (34), Ogun (33), Kaduna (29), Osun (28), Enugu (23), Rivers (18), Delta (16), Akwa Ibom (15), Bauchi (12), Imo (10), Borno (8), Niger (8), Kebbi (7), Nasarawa (5) Gombe (3) and Ekiti (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos53,2923,10849,810374
FCT18,5936,84711,609137
Plateau8,6913558,28056
Kaduna8,1063007,74858
Oyo6,3267115,510105
Rivers6,0033405,57588
Edo4,3238623,309152
Ogun3,7463473,35346
Kano3,5202853,14095
Ondo2,7686312,08057
Kwara2,6397921,80344
Delta2,4816851,74452
Osun2,1686171,50843
Nasarawa2,1201,73437313
Katsina2,017581,93227
Gombe1,943851,81543
Enugu1,9242071,69423
Ebonyi1,7012621,40930
Imo1,3512181,11320
Abia1,3381131,21213
Anambra1,27191833419
Akwa Ibom1,26860465014
Bauchi1,207121,17817
Borno1,18721793238
Benue1,05548155222
Niger89546441714
Sokoto763573226
Adamawa72543526228
Bayelsa7195164325
Ekiti6971395499
Taraba58414142617
Jigawa4895542311
Kebbi3063525714
Yobe260182339
Cross River2321420612
Zamfara215121958
Kogi5032

