COVID-19: Nigeria records 521 new infections, total now 152,074

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 521 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 152,074.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Nigeria also recorded 8 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,839.

“On the 21st of February 2021, 521 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“The 521 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (166), Ogun (52), Rivers (47), Adamawa(37), Ebonyi (37), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Bayelsa (18), Kaduna (17), Oyo (16), FCT (15), Ekiti (14), Kano (12), Edo (12), Borno (9), Yobe (8), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (4) Bauchi (2) and Kwara (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 54,613 2,342 51,887 384 FCT 18,995 7,096 11,759 140 Plateau 8,829 160 8,612 57 Kaduna 8,318 205 8,053 60 Oyo 6,643 978 5,559 106 Rivers 6,316 394 5,830 92 Edo 4,469 714 3,597 158 Ogun 4,080 573 3,461 46 Kano 3,658 213 3,343 102 Ondo 2,898 761 2,080 57 Kwara 2,740 746 1,946 48 Delta 2,508 700 1,744 64 Osun 2,304 647 1,612 45 Nasarawa 2,174 1,788 373 13 Katsina 2,022 45 1,950 27 Gombe 2,018 135 1,840 43 Enugu 1,966 123 1,814 29 Ebonyi 1,791 252 1,508 31 Anambra 1,615 500 1,096 19 Abia 1,440 62 1,360 18 Imo 1,426 216 1,184 26 Akwa Ibom 1,420 692 714 14 Borno 1,242 272 932 38 Bauchi 1,215 2 1,196 17 Benue 1,170 568 580 22 Niger 907 473 417 17 Sokoto 768 5 736 27 Adamawa 762 470 264 28 Ekiti 754 98 647 9 Bayelsa 751 55 670 26 Taraba 693 138 535 20 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 314 43 257 14 Yobe 268 17 242 9 Cross River 267 32 223 12 Zamfara 219 -4 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

