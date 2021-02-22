COVID-19: Nigeria records 521 new infections, total now 152,074

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 521 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 521 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 152,074.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Nigeria also recorded 8 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,839.

“On the 21st of February 2021, 521 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“The 521 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (166), Ogun (52), Rivers (47), Adamawa(37), Ebonyi (37), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Bayelsa (18), Kaduna (17), Oyo (16), FCT (15), Ekiti (14), Kano (12), Edo (12), Borno (9), Yobe (8), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (4) Bauchi (2) and Kwara (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos54,6132,34251,887384
FCT18,9957,09611,759140
Plateau8,8291608,61257
Kaduna8,3182058,05360
Oyo6,6439785,559106
Rivers6,3163945,83092
Edo4,4697143,597158
Ogun4,0805733,46146
Kano3,6582133,343102
Ondo2,8987612,08057
Kwara2,7407461,94648
Delta2,5087001,74464
Osun2,3046471,61245
Nasarawa2,1741,78837313
Katsina2,022451,95027
Gombe2,0181351,84043
Enugu1,9661231,81429
Ebonyi1,7912521,50831
Anambra1,6155001,09619
Abia1,440621,36018
Imo1,4262161,18426
Akwa Ibom1,42069271414
Borno1,24227293238
Bauchi1,21521,19617
Benue1,17056858022
Niger90747341717
Sokoto768573627
Adamawa76247026428
Ekiti754986479
Bayelsa7515567026
Taraba69313853520
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi3144325714
Yobe268172429
Cross River2673222312
Zamfara219-42158
Kogi5032

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…COVID-19: Nigeria records 521 new infections, total now 152,074

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Top News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections, recoveries, deaths dropped last week

Latest News

Mayhem in Imo: Okorocha arrested over forceful attempt to reclaim sealed estate

Latest News

Abuja plane crash: NAF confirms seven personnel on board died

Latest News

Crises: Lawan blames political leaders 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More