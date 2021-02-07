COVID-19: Nigeria records 506 new infections, 20 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 506 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 139,748.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Nigeria also recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,667.

“506 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Ondo-90 Kwara-89 Rivers-53 Borno-45 Gombe-32 FCT-28 Imo-26 Ogun-25 Lagos-22 Kaduna-14 Kano-14 Edo-13 Osun-11 Cross River-10 Yobe-9 Ekiti-7 Kebbi-6 Nasarawa-6 Oyo-5 Jigawa-1.

“Our discharges today include 360 community recoveries in Lagos State, 138 in Osun State, 121 in Plateau State, 89 in Imo State and 38 in Kano State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

1,667 deaths pic.twitter.com/1AnT9MF84P — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 7, 2021

