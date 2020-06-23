COVID-19: Nigeria records 452 new cases as total rises to 21,371

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 452 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 21,371.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 533 after recording 8 new deaths, while 7,338 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

“452 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-209, Oyo-67, Delta-37, Ogun-36, FCT-22, Abia-20, Enugu-16, Bauchi-15, Kaduna-8, Ondo-8, Osun-7, Imo-3, Benue-3, Borno-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 9,073 7,490 1,457 126 FCT 1,605 1,078 497 30 Kano 1,190 395 744 51 Oyo 1,055 755 291 9 Rivers 930 455 440 35 Edo 797 522 243 32 Ogun 699 261 422 16 Kaduna 608 290 308 10 Delta 606 450 136 20 Bauchi 497 139 347 11 Gombe 479 186 278 15 Borno 477 70 376 31 Katsina 434 173 239 22 Jigawa 317 120 191 6 Ebonyi 264 41 222 1 Plateau 253 98 148 7 Abia 252 156 93 3 Imo 246 222 21 3 Kwara 200 72 122 6 Nasarawa 193 93 94 6 Bayelsa 177 126 40 11 Ondo 162 86 59 17 Enugu 160 124 31 5 Sokoto 138 8 116 14 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Kebbi 67 21 40 6 Osun 67 16 46 5 Anambra 66 6 51 9 Niger 66 26 37 3 Akwa Ibom 65 20 43 2 Yobe 56 3 45 8 Benue 47 31 15 1 Adamawa 45 3 37 5 Ekiti 35 5 28 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

452 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-209

Oyo-67

Delta-37

Ogun-36

FCT-22

Abia-20

Enugu-16

Bauchi-15

Kaduna-8

Ondo-8

Osun-7

Imo-3

Benue-3

Borno-1 21,371 confirmed

7,338 discharged

533 deaths pic.twitter.com/ZcRAlVR4ro — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 23, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Not Yet Safe For Reopening Of Schools, FG Tells Govs

The Federal Government has advised the state governments not to aggravate the COVID-19 crisis by reopening of schools because of pressure from the children and parents… Read Full Story

Saudi Arabia Bars Travellers From 2020 Hajj

Nigerians and other nationalities planning to go to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 hajj may have had their hope dashed as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday said only persons already living in the country would participate… Read Full Story

Presidency Congratulates Ize-Iyamu Over Emergence As APC Candidate

The Presidency has congratulated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu following his victory as the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)… Read Full Story

Reps Probe Multi-Trillion Naira SDGs, GEEP, Social Investment Projects

House of Representatives will next week flag-off the nationwide investigation into the multi-trillion naira projects implemented under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Government Empowerment Enterprise Programme… Read Full Story

COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Jobs Crisis —UN •Says small and medium-size enterprises may not recover

THE United Nations (UN) has declared that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented jobs crisis across the world; while almost all workers and businesses have been affected by lockdown measures… Read Full Story