COVID-19: Nigeria records 452 new cases as total rises to 21,371

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 452 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 21,371.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.
The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 533 after recording 8 new deaths, while 7,338 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.
“452 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-209, Oyo-67, Delta-37, Ogun-36, FCT-22, Abia-20, Enugu-16, Bauchi-15, Kaduna-8, Ondo-8, Osun-7, Imo-3, Benue-3, Borno-1.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|9,073
|7,490
|1,457
|126
|FCT
|1,605
|1,078
|497
|30
|Kano
|1,190
|395
|744
|51
|Oyo
|1,055
|755
|291
|9
|Rivers
|930
|455
|440
|35
|Edo
|797
|522
|243
|32
|Ogun
|699
|261
|422
|16
|Kaduna
|608
|290
|308
|10
|Delta
|606
|450
|136
|20
|Bauchi
|497
|139
|347
|11
|Gombe
|479
|186
|278
|15
|Borno
|477
|70
|376
|31
|Katsina
|434
|173
|239
|22
|Jigawa
|317
|120
|191
|6
|Ebonyi
|264
|41
|222
|1
|Plateau
|253
|98
|148
|7
|Abia
|252
|156
|93
|3
|Imo
|246
|222
|21
|3
|Kwara
|200
|72
|122
|6
|Nasarawa
|193
|93
|94
|6
|Bayelsa
|177
|126
|40
|11
|Ondo
|162
|86
|59
|17
|Enugu
|160
|124
|31
|5
|Sokoto
|138
|8
|116
|14
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Kebbi
|67
|21
|40
|6
|Osun
|67
|16
|46
|5
|Anambra
|66
|6
|51
|9
|Niger
|66
|26
|37
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|65
|20
|43
|2
|Yobe
|56
|3
|45
|8
|Benue
|47
|31
|15
|1
|Adamawa
|45
|3
|37
|5
|Ekiti
|35
|5
|28
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
