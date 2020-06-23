COVID-19: Nigeria records 452 new cases as total rises to 21,371

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 452 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 21,371.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

The centre also said that the number of fatalities has risen to 533 after recording 8 new deaths, while 7,338 people have been discharged from the isolation centres after full recovery.

452 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-209, Oyo-67, Delta-37, Ogun-36, FCT-22, Abia-20, Enugu-16, Bauchi-15, Kaduna-8, Ondo-8, Osun-7, Imo-3, Benue-3, Borno-1.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 9,073 7,490 1,457 126
FCT 1,605 1,078 497 30
Kano 1,190 395 744 51
Oyo 1,055 755 291 9
Rivers 930 455 440 35
Edo 797 522 243 32
Ogun 699 261 422 16
Kaduna 608 290 308 10
Delta 606 450 136 20
Bauchi 497 139 347 11
Gombe 479 186 278 15
Borno 477 70 376 31
Katsina 434 173 239 22
Jigawa 317 120 191 6
Ebonyi 264 41 222 1
Plateau 253 98 148 7
Abia 252 156 93 3
Imo 246 222 21 3
Kwara 200 72 122 6
Nasarawa 193 93 94 6
Bayelsa 177 126 40 11
Ondo 162 86 59 17
Enugu 160 124 31 5
Sokoto 138 8 116 14
Zamfara 76 0 71 5
Kebbi 67 21 40 6
Osun 67 16 46 5
Anambra 66 6 51 9
Niger 66 26 37 3
Akwa Ibom 65 20 43 2
Yobe 56 3 45 8
Benue 47 31 15 1
Adamawa 45 3 37 5
Ekiti 35 5 28 2
Taraba 18 8 10 0
Kogi 3 3 0 0

