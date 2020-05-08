COVID-19: Nigeria records 386 new cases, total now 3,912

Nigeria has recorded 386 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,912.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The 386 new cases are the highest Nigeria has ever recorded in 24 hours since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

It tweeted: “386 new cases of #COVID19; 176-Lagos, 65-Kano, 31-Katsina, 20-FCT, 17-Borno, 15-Bauchi, 14-Nasarawa, 13-Ogun, 10-Plateau, 4-Oyo, 4-Sokoto, 4-Rivers, 3-Kaduna, 2-Edo, 2-Ebonyi, 2-Ondo, 1-Enugu, 1-Imo, 1-Gombe, 1-Osun.”

The NCDC further disclosed on its website that; “No new state recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 24

hours. The total number of states including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case in Nigeria is still 35 (34 states + FCT).

“Sixty-seven (67) cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in five states; Lagos (48), Kano (13), Kaduna (4), Katsina (1) and Plateau (1).

“Four deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in two states; Lagos (3) and Zamfara (1).”

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Discharged: 679

Deaths: 117 pic.twitter.com/IUWL9ROjqQ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 8, 2020

