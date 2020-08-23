COVID-19: Nigeria records 322 new cases, total now 52,227

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 322 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country., bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,227.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday. 

“On the 23rd of August 2020, 322 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 52227 cases have been confirmed, 38945 cases have been discharged and 1002 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 322 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(130), Bauchi(36), FCT(25), Edo(17), Bayelsa(14), Ogun(14), Oyo(14), Anambra(13), Kaduna(12), Ondo(11), Abia(10), Osun(6), Plateau(5), Kwara(5), Kano(4), Ebonyi(3), Sokoto(2), Borno(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos17,8942,48315,209202
FCT4,9943,5011,44746
Oyo3,0501,3331,68235
Edo2,5372032,234100
Plateau2,1189891,10029
Rivers2,0481091,88257
Kaduna2,0112351,76412
Kano1,7081981,45654
Delta1,7011581,49746
Ogun1,6141781,41026
Ondo1,51270477731
Enugu1,04317085221
Ebonyi9602091327
Kwara93622768425
Katsina77129045724
Osun76811863416
Abia749996437
Borno7405864636
Gombe7098160523
Bauchi6438454514
Imo52133118010
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa39611227212
Bayelsa3702432521
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom271432208
Niger2375716812
Ekiti2181041104
Adamawa2063215915
Anambra1941715918
Sokoto158413816
Kebbi900828
Cross River8013598
Zamfara781725
Taraba7819554
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

