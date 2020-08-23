COVID-19: Nigeria records 322 new cases, total now 52,227

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 322 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country., bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 52,227.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 23rd of August 2020, 322 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 52227 cases have been confirmed, 38945 cases have been discharged and 1002 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 322 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(130), Bauchi(36), FCT(25), Edo(17), Bayelsa(14), Ogun(14), Oyo(14), Anambra(13), Kaduna(12), Ondo(11), Abia(10), Osun(6), Plateau(5), Kwara(5), Kano(4), Ebonyi(3), Sokoto(2), Borno(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 17,894 2,483 15,209 202 FCT 4,994 3,501 1,447 46 Oyo 3,050 1,333 1,682 35 Edo 2,537 203 2,234 100 Plateau 2,118 989 1,100 29 Rivers 2,048 109 1,882 57 Kaduna 2,011 235 1,764 12 Kano 1,708 198 1,456 54 Delta 1,701 158 1,497 46 Ogun 1,614 178 1,410 26 Ondo 1,512 704 777 31 Enugu 1,043 170 852 21 Ebonyi 960 20 913 27 Kwara 936 227 684 25 Katsina 771 290 457 24 Osun 768 118 634 16 Abia 749 99 643 7 Borno 740 58 646 36 Gombe 709 81 605 23 Bauchi 643 84 545 14 Imo 521 331 180 10 Benue 430 282 139 9 Nasarawa 396 112 272 12 Bayelsa 370 24 325 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 271 43 220 8 Niger 237 57 168 12 Ekiti 218 104 110 4 Adamawa 206 32 159 15 Anambra 194 17 159 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Cross River 80 13 59 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Taraba 78 19 55 4 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

322 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-130

Bauchi-36

FCT-25

Edo-17

Bayelsa-14

Ogun-14

Oyo-14

Anambra-13

Kaduna-12

Ondo-11

Abia-10

Osun-6

Plateau-5

Kwara-5

Kano-4

Ebonyi-3

Sokoto-2

Borno-1 52,227 confirmed

38,945 discharged

1002 deaths pic.twitter.com/HvHcYSS3PS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 23, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…

Nigeria records 322 cases

We Pay N250,000 Bribe Per Trip, Lagos Truck Owners Cry Out

On Monday last week, the Lagos State government staved off a planned strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) in the state over alleged extortion of its members by security operatives and hoodlums in the course of conducting their lawful business…

Nigeria records 322 cases