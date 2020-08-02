COVID-19: Nigeria records 304 new cases, total now 43,841

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 304 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,841.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 2nd of August 2020, 304 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 43841 cases have been confirmed, 20308 cases have been discharged and 888 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 304 new cases are reported from 15 states; Lagos-81, FCT-39, Abia-31, Kaduna-24, Rivers-23, Plateau-16, Cross River-13, Ebonyi-12, Ondo-12, Ekiti-11, Edo-11, Benue-10, Nasarawa-10, Ogun-6, Gombe-5,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,267 12,915 2,160 192 FCT 3,972 2,759 1,171 42 Oyo 2,768 1,378 1,363 27 Edo 2,311 335 1,892 84 Rivers 1,829 312 1,464 53 Kano 1,597 286 1,258 53 Delta 1,510 108 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,481 242 1,227 12 Ogun 1,403 229 1,151 23 Plateau 1,227 674 534 19 Ondo 1,204 531 648 25 Enugu 821 378 425 18 Ebonyi 808 49 733 26 Kwara 753 521 213 19 Katsina 745 265 457 23 Borno 613 9 569 35 Gombe 612 61 528 23 Abia 582 106 471 5 Bauchi 560 27 520 13 Osun 553 270 271 12 Imo 469 324 136 9 Benue 356 285 64 7 Nasarawa 339 108 223 8 Bayelsa 339 39 279 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Niger 223 78 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 64 150 7 Adamawa 164 69 85 10 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Ekiti 152 83 67 2 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Cross River 58 35 19 4 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Kogi 5 0 3 2

