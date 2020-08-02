COVID-19: Nigeria records 304 new cases, total now 43,841

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 304 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,841.
The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Sunday.
“On the 2nd of August 2020, 304 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 43841 cases have been confirmed, 20308 cases have been discharged and 888 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 304 new cases are reported from 15 states; Lagos-81, FCT-39, Abia-31, Kaduna-24, Rivers-23, Plateau-16, Cross River-13, Ebonyi-12, Ondo-12, Ekiti-11, Edo-11, Benue-10, Nasarawa-10, Ogun-6, Gombe-5,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|15,267
|12,915
|2,160
|192
|FCT
|3,972
|2,759
|1,171
|42
|Oyo
|2,768
|1,378
|1,363
|27
|Edo
|2,311
|335
|1,892
|84
|Rivers
|1,829
|312
|1,464
|53
|Kano
|1,597
|286
|1,258
|53
|Delta
|1,510
|108
|1,359
|43
|Kaduna
|1,481
|242
|1,227
|12
|Ogun
|1,403
|229
|1,151
|23
|Plateau
|1,227
|674
|534
|19
|Ondo
|1,204
|531
|648
|25
|Enugu
|821
|378
|425
|18
|Ebonyi
|808
|49
|733
|26
|Kwara
|753
|521
|213
|19
|Katsina
|745
|265
|457
|23
|Borno
|613
|9
|569
|35
|Gombe
|612
|61
|528
|23
|Abia
|582
|106
|471
|5
|Bauchi
|560
|27
|520
|13
|Osun
|553
|270
|271
|12
|Imo
|469
|324
|136
|9
|Benue
|356
|285
|64
|7
|Nasarawa
|339
|108
|223
|8
|Bayelsa
|339
|39
|279
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Niger
|223
|78
|133
|12
|Akwa Ibom
|221
|64
|150
|7
|Adamawa
|164
|69
|85
|10
|Sokoto
|154
|1
|137
|16
|Ekiti
|152
|83
|67
|2
|Anambra
|135
|48
|75
|12
|Kebbi
|90
|4
|79
|7
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|67
|5
|54
|8
|Cross River
|58
|35
|19
|4
|Taraba
|54
|43
|11
|0
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
