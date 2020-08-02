COVID-19: Nigeria records 304 new cases, total now 43,841

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 304 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 304 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection to 43,841.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 2nd of August 2020, 304 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 43841 cases have been confirmed, 20308 cases have been discharged and 888 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 304 new cases are reported from 15 states; Lagos-81, FCT-39, Abia-31, Kaduna-24, Rivers-23, Plateau-16, Cross River-13, Ebonyi-12, Ondo-12, Ekiti-11, Edo-11, Benue-10, Nasarawa-10, Ogun-6, Gombe-5,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,26712,9152,160192
FCT3,9722,7591,17142
Oyo2,7681,3781,36327
Edo2,3113351,89284
Rivers1,8293121,46453
Kano1,5972861,25853
Delta1,5101081,35943
Kaduna1,4812421,22712
Ogun1,4032291,15123
Plateau1,22767453419
Ondo1,20453164825
Enugu82137842518
Ebonyi8084973326
Kwara75352121319
Katsina74526545723
Borno613956935
Gombe6126152823
Abia5821064715
Bauchi5602752013
Osun55327027112
Imo4693241369
Benue356285647
Nasarawa3391082238
Bayelsa3393927921
Jigawa322330811
Niger2237813312
Akwa Ibom221641507
Adamawa164698510
Sokoto154113716
Ekiti15283672
Anambra135487512
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe675548
Cross River5835194
Taraba5443110
Kogi5032

