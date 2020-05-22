COVID-19: Nigeria records 245 new cases, total now 7,261

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 245 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,261, Tribune Online reports.
The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Friday. it also said that 131 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.
“On the 22nd of May 2020, 245 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 7261 cases have been confirmed, 2007 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 245 new cases are reported from 22 states; 131-Lagos, 16-Jigawa, 13-Ogun, 12-Borno, 9-Kaduna, 9-Oyo, 9-Rivers, 9-Ebonyi, 8-Kano, 7-Kwara, 5-Katsina, 3-Akwa Ibom, 3-Sokoto, 2-Bauchi, 2-Yobe, 1-Anambra, 1-Gombe, 1-Niger, 1-Ondo, 1-Plateau, 1-FCT, 1-Bayelsa.”
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|3,224
|2,600
|582
|42
|Kano
|883
|714
|133
|36
|FCT
|447
|290
|143
|14
|Katsina
|308
|243
|51
|14
|Borno
|247
|111
|111
|25
|Jigawa
|241
|159
|78
|4
|Bauchi
|230
|69
|156
|5
|Oyo
|199
|146
|49
|4
|Ogun
|196
|93
|97
|6
|Kaduna
|179
|90
|84
|5
|Gombe
|145
|50
|92
|3
|Edo
|144
|99
|39
|6
|Sokoto
|116
|23
|80
|13
|Rivers
|89
|59
|23
|7
|Zamfara
|76
|8
|63
|5
|Kwara
|73
|47
|25
|1
|Plateau
|71
|52
|18
|1
|Yobe
|47
|33
|8
|6
|Osun
|42
|5
|33
|4
|Nasarawa
|38
|18
|18
|2
|Kebbi
|32
|11
|17
|4
|Delta
|31
|13
|12
|6
|Adamawa
|27
|12
|13
|2
|Ondo
|23
|4
|18
|1
|Niger
|23
|17
|5
|1
|Ebonyi
|22
|20
|2
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|21
|7
|12
|2
|Ekiti
|20
|5
|13
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Enugu
|16
|10
|6
|0
|Bayelsa
|8
|2
|6
|0
|Abia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|Imo
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Anambra
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Benue
|5
|4
|1
|0
