COVID-19: Nigeria records 245 new cases, total now 7,261

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 245 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,261, Tribune Online reports.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle on Friday. it also said that 131 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 22nd of May 2020, 245 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 7261 cases have been confirmed, 2007 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 245 new cases are reported from 22 states; 131-Lagos, 16-Jigawa, 13-Ogun, 12-Borno, 9-Kaduna, 9-Oyo, 9-Rivers, 9-Ebonyi, 8-Kano, 7-Kwara, 5-Katsina, 3-Akwa Ibom, 3-Sokoto, 2-Bauchi, 2-Yobe, 1-Anambra, 1-Gombe, 1-Niger, 1-Ondo, 1-Plateau, 1-FCT, 1-Bayelsa.”

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 3,224 2,600 582 42 Kano 883 714 133 36 FCT 447 290 143 14 Katsina 308 243 51 14 Borno 247 111 111 25 Jigawa 241 159 78 4 Bauchi 230 69 156 5 Oyo 199 146 49 4 Ogun 196 93 97 6 Kaduna 179 90 84 5 Gombe 145 50 92 3 Edo 144 99 39 6 Sokoto 116 23 80 13 Rivers 89 59 23 7 Zamfara 76 8 63 5 Kwara 73 47 25 1 Plateau 71 52 18 1 Yobe 47 33 8 6 Osun 42 5 33 4 Nasarawa 38 18 18 2 Kebbi 32 11 17 4 Delta 31 13 12 6 Adamawa 27 12 13 2 Ondo 23 4 18 1 Niger 23 17 5 1 Ebonyi 22 20 2 0 Akwa Ibom 21 7 12 2 Ekiti 20 5 13 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Enugu 16 10 6 0 Bayelsa 8 2 6 0 Abia 7 6 1 0 Imo 7 0 7 0 Anambra 6 5 1 0 Benue 5 4 1 0

