COVID-19: Nigeria records 212 new cases, total rises to 64,728

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 212 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,728.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.
“On the 12th of November 2020, 212 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 64728 cases have been confirmed, 60790 cases have been discharged and 1162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 212 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (71), Imo (26), Plateau (26), FCT (19), Ondo (17), Kaduna (14), Rivers (9), Oyo (9), Katsina (6), Osun (4), Bauchi (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Ogun (2), Kano (1), Kwara (1), Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|22,198
|1,091
|20,887
|220
|FCT
|6,322
|398
|5,842
|82
|Plateau
|3,705
|58
|3,614
|33
|Oyo
|3,590
|337
|3,208
|45
|Rivers
|2,890
|98
|2,733
|59
|Kaduna
|2,739
|79
|2,616
|44
|Edo
|2,680
|14
|2,554
|112
|Ogun
|2,084
|112
|1,941
|31
|Delta
|1,816
|30
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,757
|15
|1,688
|54
|Ondo
|1,717
|93
|1,585
|39
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,084
|29
|1,028
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|959
|6
|929
|24
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Osun
|936
|14
|902
|20
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|741
|19
|708
|14
|Imo
|648
|23
|613
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|485
|147
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|414
|11
|382
|21
|Ekiti
|340
|8
|326
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|319
|21
|289
|9
|Anambra
|282
|7
|256
|19
|Niger
|281
|10
|259
|12
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|153
|18
|129
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|89
|2
|78
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
