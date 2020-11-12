COVID-19: Nigeria records 212 new cases, total rises to 64,728

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 212 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,728.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“On the 12th of November 2020, 212 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64728 cases have been confirmed, 60790 cases have been discharged and 1162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 212 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (71), Imo (26), Plateau (26), FCT (19), Ondo (17), Kaduna (14), Rivers (9), Oyo (9), Katsina (6), Osun (4), Bauchi (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Ogun (2), Kano (1), Kwara (1), Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 22,198 1,091 20,887 220 FCT 6,322 398 5,842 82 Plateau 3,705 58 3,614 33 Oyo 3,590 337 3,208 45 Rivers 2,890 98 2,733 59 Kaduna 2,739 79 2,616 44 Edo 2,680 14 2,554 112 Ogun 2,084 112 1,941 31 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,757 15 1,688 54 Ondo 1,717 93 1,585 39 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,084 29 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 959 6 929 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 936 14 902 20 Abia 926 9 908 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 741 19 708 14 Imo 648 23 613 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 485 147 325 13 Bayelsa 414 11 382 21 Ekiti 340 8 326 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Anambra 282 7 256 19 Niger 281 10 259 12 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 153 18 129 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 89 2 78 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

