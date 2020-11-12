COVID-19: Nigeria records 212 new cases, total rises to 64,728

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 212 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 212 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,728.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“On the 12th of November 2020, 212 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64728 cases have been confirmed, 60790 cases have been discharged and 1162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 212 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (71), Imo (26), Plateau (26), FCT (19), Ondo (17), Kaduna (14), Rivers (9), Oyo (9), Katsina (6), Osun (4), Bauchi (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Ogun (2), Kano (1), Kwara (1), Taraba (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos22,1981,09120,887220
FCT6,3223985,84282
Plateau3,705583,61433
Oyo3,5903373,20845
Rivers2,890982,73359
Kaduna2,739792,61644
Edo2,680142,554112
Ogun2,0841121,94131
Delta1,816301,73749
Kano1,757151,68854
Ondo1,717931,58539
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,084291,02827
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina959692924
Gombe9385685725
Osun9361490220
Abia92699089
Borno745470536
Bauchi7411970814
Imo6482361312
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48514732513
Bayelsa4141138221
Ekiti34083266
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Anambra282725619
Niger2811025912
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba153181296
Kebbi931848
Cross River892789
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

#EndSARS: Falana challenges group to pursue petition against him at ICC 

Latest News

Ex-Gov Oyinlola heads team to reconcile PDP members in South-West

Latest News

Nigeria’s $1.7bn suit against US bank, JP Morgan, over oil deal to go to trial,…

Latest News

We are prioritising acquisition of COVID-19 vaccine ― Osinbajo 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More