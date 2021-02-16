COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,368 new infections, 16 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,368 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 148,296.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Nigeria also recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,777.

“On the 16th of February 2021, 1368 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 148296 cases have been confirmed, 124483 cases have been discharged and 1777 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1368 new cases are reported from 28 states- Anambra (344), Oyo (172), FCT (148), Benue (107), Rivers (95), Ogun (59), Ondo (56), Ebonyi (53), Kaduna (52), Plateau (46), Kwara (36), Enugu (30), Akwa Ibom (26), Osun (22), Edo (20), Abia (17), Kano (16), Borno (15), Cross River (10), Delta (8) Gombe (8), Imo (7), Ekiti (5), Sokoto (4), Jigawa (3), Bayelsa (3), Nasarawa (3), and Zamfara (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 53,292 3,108 49,810 374 FCT 18,741 6,868 11,735 138 Plateau 8,737 269 8,412 56 Kaduna 8,158 316 7,784 58 Oyo 6,498 883 5,510 105 Rivers 6,098 396 5,614 88 Edo 4,343 852 3,339 152 Ogun 3,805 374 3,385 46 Kano 3,536 258 3,183 95 Ondo 2,824 687 2,080 57 Kwara 2,675 824 1,803 48 Delta 2,489 693 1,744 52 Osun 2,190 629 1,518 43 Nasarawa 2,123 1,737 373 13 Katsina 2,017 58 1,932 27 Enugu 1,954 171 1,754 29 Gombe 1,951 92 1,816 43 Ebonyi 1,754 256 1,467 31 Anambra 1,615 500 1,096 19 Imo 1,358 225 1,113 20 Abia 1,355 31 1,307 17 Akwa Ibom 1,294 630 650 14 Bauchi 1,207 12 1,178 17 Borno 1,202 232 932 38 Benue 1,162 588 552 22 Niger 895 464 417 14 Sokoto 767 9 732 26 Adamawa 725 435 262 28 Bayelsa 722 53 644 25 Ekiti 702 124 569 9 Taraba 584 141 426 17 Jigawa 492 58 423 11 Kebbi 306 35 257 14 Yobe 260 18 233 9 Cross River 242 14 216 12 Zamfara 218 0 210 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

