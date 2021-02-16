COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,368 new infections, 16 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,368 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 148,296.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
Nigeria also recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,777.
“On the 16th of February 2021, 1368 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 148296 cases have been confirmed, 124483 cases have been discharged and 1777 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1368 new cases are reported from 28 states- Anambra (344), Oyo (172), FCT (148), Benue (107), Rivers (95), Ogun (59), Ondo (56), Ebonyi (53), Kaduna (52), Plateau (46), Kwara (36), Enugu (30), Akwa Ibom (26), Osun (22), Edo (20), Abia (17), Kano (16), Borno (15), Cross River (10), Delta (8) Gombe (8), Imo (7), Ekiti (5), Sokoto (4), Jigawa (3), Bayelsa (3), Nasarawa (3), and Zamfara (3),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|53,292
|3,108
|49,810
|374
|FCT
|18,741
|6,868
|11,735
|138
|Plateau
|8,737
|269
|8,412
|56
|Kaduna
|8,158
|316
|7,784
|58
|Oyo
|6,498
|883
|5,510
|105
|Rivers
|6,098
|396
|5,614
|88
|Edo
|4,343
|852
|3,339
|152
|Ogun
|3,805
|374
|3,385
|46
|Kano
|3,536
|258
|3,183
|95
|Ondo
|2,824
|687
|2,080
|57
|Kwara
|2,675
|824
|1,803
|48
|Delta
|2,489
|693
|1,744
|52
|Osun
|2,190
|629
|1,518
|43
|Nasarawa
|2,123
|1,737
|373
|13
|Katsina
|2,017
|58
|1,932
|27
|Enugu
|1,954
|171
|1,754
|29
|Gombe
|1,951
|92
|1,816
|43
|Ebonyi
|1,754
|256
|1,467
|31
|Anambra
|1,615
|500
|1,096
|19
|Imo
|1,358
|225
|1,113
|20
|Abia
|1,355
|31
|1,307
|17
|Akwa Ibom
|1,294
|630
|650
|14
|Bauchi
|1,207
|12
|1,178
|17
|Borno
|1,202
|232
|932
|38
|Benue
|1,162
|588
|552
|22
|Niger
|895
|464
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|767
|9
|732
|26
|Adamawa
|725
|435
|262
|28
|Bayelsa
|722
|53
|644
|25
|Ekiti
|702
|124
|569
|9
|Taraba
|584
|141
|426
|17
|Jigawa
|492
|58
|423
|11
|Kebbi
|306
|35
|257
|14
|Yobe
|260
|18
|233
|9
|Cross River
|242
|14
|216
|12
|Zamfara
|218
|0
|210
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
