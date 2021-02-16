COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,368 new infections, 16 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,368 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 148,296.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Nigeria also recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,777.

“On the 16th of February 2021, 1368 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 148296 cases have been confirmed, 124483 cases have been discharged and 1777 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1368 new cases are reported from 28 states- Anambra (344), Oyo (172), FCT (148), Benue (107), Rivers (95), Ogun (59), Ondo (56), Ebonyi (53), Kaduna (52), Plateau (46), Kwara (36), Enugu (30), Akwa Ibom (26), Osun (22), Edo (20), Abia (17), Kano (16), Borno (15), Cross River (10), Delta (8) Gombe (8), Imo (7), Ekiti (5), Sokoto (4), Jigawa (3), Bayelsa (3), Nasarawa (3), and Zamfara (3),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos53,2923,10849,810374
FCT18,7416,86811,735138
Plateau8,7372698,41256
Kaduna8,1583167,78458
Oyo6,4988835,510105
Rivers6,0983965,61488
Edo4,3438523,339152
Ogun3,8053743,38546
Kano3,5362583,18395
Ondo2,8246872,08057
Kwara2,6758241,80348
Delta2,4896931,74452
Osun2,1906291,51843
Nasarawa2,1231,73737313
Katsina2,017581,93227
Enugu1,9541711,75429
Gombe1,951921,81643
Ebonyi1,7542561,46731
Anambra1,6155001,09619
Imo1,3582251,11320
Abia1,355311,30717
Akwa Ibom1,29463065014
Bauchi1,207121,17817
Borno1,20223293238
Benue1,16258855222
Niger89546441714
Sokoto767973226
Adamawa72543526228
Bayelsa7225364425
Ekiti7021245699
Taraba58414142617
Jigawa4925842311
Kebbi3063525714
Yobe260182339
Cross River2421421612
Zamfara21802108
Kogi5032

