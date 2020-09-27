COVID-19: Nigeria records 126 new cases, total now 58,324

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,324.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 27th of September 2020, 126 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58324 cases have been confirmed, 49794 cases have been discharged and 1108 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 126 new cases are reported from 12 states in Nigeria- FCT (30), Lagos (24), Rivers (23), Ogun (13), Katsina (9), Plateau (9), Ondo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Imo (2), Bauchi (1), Edo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,2393,78815,246205
FCT5,6746354,96277
Plateau3,3888122,54333
Oyo3,2548792,33639
Edo2,624222,495107
Kaduna2,397662,29338
Rivers2,347762,21259
Ogun1,836811,72728
Delta1,8021011,65249
Kano1,737221,66154
Ondo1,631501,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Ebonyi1,04031,00730
Kwara1,0325295525
Abia891368478
Gombe8649774225
Katsina857083324
Osun8272278817
Borno741270336
Bauchi6981666814
Imo56828527112
Benue4815841310
Nasarawa44911132513
Bayelsa398637121
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti321182976
Akwa Ibom28882728
Niger2591523212
Anambra237521319
Adamawa2342019816
Sokoto162114417
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara780735
Yobe766628
Kogi5032

CROSSFIRE: Don’t Join Proposed Strike By Labour, FG Warns Civil Servants

The Federal Government has warned civil servants not to obey the call for industrial action by labour unions.

CROSSFIRE: No Going Back On Nationwide Strike — Labour

DESPITE court restriction, the total shutdown of government offices and all business activities is imminent as the industrial strike and a nationwide protest declared by the organised labour over the increase in the prices of fuel and electricity tariff commences early Monday morning.

ICYMI: Death Toll In Zulum’s Convoy Attack Rises To 30 ― Report

The death toll from Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.

TRENDING: Trump Says US Election Winner Might Not Be Known For Months

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots, building on his criticism of a method that could be used by half of US voters this year, Reuters reports.

