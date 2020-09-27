COVID-19: Nigeria records 126 new cases, total now 58,324

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 126 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 58,324.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 27th of September 2020, 126 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58324 cases have been confirmed, 49794 cases have been discharged and 1108 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 126 new cases are reported from 12 states in Nigeria- FCT (30), Lagos (24), Rivers (23), Ogun (13), Katsina (9), Plateau (9), Ondo (6), Kaduna (4), Kwara (4), Imo (2), Bauchi (1), Edo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,239 3,788 15,246 205 FCT 5,674 635 4,962 77 Plateau 3,388 812 2,543 33 Oyo 3,254 879 2,336 39 Edo 2,624 22 2,495 107 Kaduna 2,397 66 2,293 38 Rivers 2,347 76 2,212 59 Ogun 1,836 81 1,727 28 Delta 1,802 101 1,652 49 Kano 1,737 22 1,661 54 Ondo 1,631 50 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,040 3 1,007 30 Kwara 1,032 52 955 25 Abia 891 36 847 8 Gombe 864 97 742 25 Katsina 857 0 833 24 Osun 827 22 788 17 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 698 16 668 14 Imo 568 285 271 12 Benue 481 58 413 10 Nasarawa 449 111 325 13 Bayelsa 398 6 371 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 321 18 297 6 Akwa Ibom 288 8 272 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Anambra 237 5 213 19 Adamawa 234 20 198 16 Sokoto 162 1 144 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 76 6 62 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

