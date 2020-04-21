COVID-19: Nigeria records 117 new cases, total now 782

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the nation recorded 117 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

A breakdown of the new cases according to NCDC thus:

59 in Lagos

29 in FCT

14 in Kano

6 in Borno

4 in Katsina

3 in Ogun

1 in Rivers

1 in Bauchi

As at 11:25 pm 21st April, there are 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 197have been discharged with 25 deaths.

Breakdown of cases by states;

Lagos-430

FCT-118

Kano-73

Osun-20

Ogun-20

Oyo-16

Katsina-16

Edo-15

Kwara-9

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Borno-9

Bauchi-8

Gombe-5

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

