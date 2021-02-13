COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,143 new infections, 13 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 145,664.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Nigeria also recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,747.

“On the 13th of February 2021, 1143 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 145664 cases have been confirmed, 120399 cases have been discharged and 1747 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1143 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (319), FCT (157), Kwara (90), Oyo (74), Enugu (72), Nasarawa (69), Imo (58), Osun (51), Gombe (49), Kaduna (31), Edo (23), Katsina (23), Kebbi (23), Ogun (22), Kano (19), Rivers (19), Ebonyi (18), Plateau (14), Delta (7), and Ekiti (5),

“Our discharges today includes 1,040 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 53,041 3,443 49,228 370 FCT 18,523 6,784 11,602 137 Plateau 8,661 325 8,280 56 Kaduna 8,056 300 7,698 58 Oyo 6,322 1,906 4,312 104 Rivers 5,972 488 5,396 88 Edo 4,240 842 3,247 151 Ogun 3,688 350 3,292 46 Kano 3,473 323 3,055 95 Ondo 2,604 468 2,080 56 Kwara 2,527 764 1,719 44 Delta 2,465 669 1,744 52 Osun 2,116 599 1,476 41 Nasarawa 2,090 1,704 373 13 Katsina 1,995 41 1,927 27 Gombe 1,940 119 1,778 43 Enugu 1,901 243 1,635 23 Ebonyi 1,664 225 1,409 30 Imo 1,341 209 1,113 19 Abia 1,338 113 1,212 13 Anambra 1,271 918 334 19 Akwa Ibom 1,253 643 596 14 Bauchi 1,195 0 1,178 17 Borno 1,138 251 850 37 Benue 1,022 451 550 21 Niger 867 436 417 14 Sokoto 763 12 725 26 Adamawa 725 435 262 28 Bayelsa 718 50 643 25 Ekiti 682 126 547 9 Taraba 584 141 426 17 Jigawa 488 56 421 11 Kebbi 299 29 257 13 Yobe 250 29 213 8 Cross River 232 14 206 12 Zamfara 215 12 195 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

