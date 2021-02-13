COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,143 new infections, 13 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 145,664.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.
Nigeria also recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,747.
“On the 13th of February 2021, 1143 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 145664 cases have been confirmed, 120399 cases have been discharged and 1747 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1143 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (319), FCT (157), Kwara (90), Oyo (74), Enugu (72), Nasarawa (69), Imo (58), Osun (51), Gombe (49), Kaduna (31), Edo (23), Katsina (23), Kebbi (23), Ogun (22), Kano (19), Rivers (19), Ebonyi (18), Plateau (14), Delta (7), and Ekiti (5),
“Our discharges today includes 1,040 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|53,041
|3,443
|49,228
|370
|FCT
|18,523
|6,784
|11,602
|137
|Plateau
|8,661
|325
|8,280
|56
|Kaduna
|8,056
|300
|7,698
|58
|Oyo
|6,322
|1,906
|4,312
|104
|Rivers
|5,972
|488
|5,396
|88
|Edo
|4,240
|842
|3,247
|151
|Ogun
|3,688
|350
|3,292
|46
|Kano
|3,473
|323
|3,055
|95
|Ondo
|2,604
|468
|2,080
|56
|Kwara
|2,527
|764
|1,719
|44
|Delta
|2,465
|669
|1,744
|52
|Osun
|2,116
|599
|1,476
|41
|Nasarawa
|2,090
|1,704
|373
|13
|Katsina
|1,995
|41
|1,927
|27
|Gombe
|1,940
|119
|1,778
|43
|Enugu
|1,901
|243
|1,635
|23
|Ebonyi
|1,664
|225
|1,409
|30
|Imo
|1,341
|209
|1,113
|19
|Abia
|1,338
|113
|1,212
|13
|Anambra
|1,271
|918
|334
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,253
|643
|596
|14
|Bauchi
|1,195
|0
|1,178
|17
|Borno
|1,138
|251
|850
|37
|Benue
|1,022
|451
|550
|21
|Niger
|867
|436
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|763
|12
|725
|26
|Adamawa
|725
|435
|262
|28
|Bayelsa
|718
|50
|643
|25
|Ekiti
|682
|126
|547
|9
|Taraba
|584
|141
|426
|17
|Jigawa
|488
|56
|421
|11
|Kebbi
|299
|29
|257
|13
|Yobe
|250
|29
|213
|8
|Cross River
|232
|14
|206
|12
|Zamfara
|215
|12
|195
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
1,143 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-319
FCT-157
Kwara-90
Oyo-74
Enugu-72
Nasarawa-69
Imo-58
Osun-51
Gombe-49
Kaduna-31
Edo-23
Katsina-23
Kebbi-23
Ogun-22
Kano-19
Rivers-19
Ebonyi-18
Plateau-14
Delta-7
Ekiti-5
145,664 confirmed
120,399 discharged
1,747 deaths pic.twitter.com/7XymI57Psn
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 13, 2021
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis
More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.
However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…
FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances
The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…COVID-19: Nigeria records 1143 new infections, 14 deaths
COVID-19: Nigeria records 1143 new infections, 14 deaths