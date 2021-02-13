COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,143 new infections, 13 deaths

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 1143 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 145,664.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Nigeria also recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,747.

“On the 13th of February 2021, 1143 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 145664 cases have been confirmed, 120399 cases have been discharged and 1747 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1143 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (319), FCT (157), Kwara (90), Oyo (74), Enugu (72), Nasarawa (69), Imo (58), Osun (51), Gombe (49), Kaduna (31), Edo (23), Katsina (23), Kebbi (23), Ogun (22), Kano (19), Rivers (19), Ebonyi (18), Plateau (14), Delta (7), and Ekiti (5),

“Our discharges today includes 1,040 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos53,0413,44349,228370
FCT18,5236,78411,602137
Plateau8,6613258,28056
Kaduna8,0563007,69858
Oyo6,3221,9064,312104
Rivers5,9724885,39688
Edo4,2408423,247151
Ogun3,6883503,29246
Kano3,4733233,05595
Ondo2,6044682,08056
Kwara2,5277641,71944
Delta2,4656691,74452
Osun2,1165991,47641
Nasarawa2,0901,70437313
Katsina1,995411,92727
Gombe1,9401191,77843
Enugu1,9012431,63523
Ebonyi1,6642251,40930
Imo1,3412091,11319
Abia1,3381131,21213
Anambra1,27191833419
Akwa Ibom1,25364359614
Bauchi1,19501,17817
Borno1,13825185037
Benue1,02245155021
Niger86743641714
Sokoto7631272526
Adamawa72543526228
Bayelsa7185064325
Ekiti6821265479
Taraba58414142617
Jigawa4885642111
Kebbi2992925713
Yobe250292138
Cross River2321420612
Zamfara215121958
Kogi5032

