COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,131 new infections, eight deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 142,578.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
Nigeria also recorded nine COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,702.
“On the 10th of February 2021, 1131 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 141447 cases have been confirmed, 115755 cases have been discharged and 1694 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1056 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (214), Osun (120), FCT (116), Plateau (88), Ebonyi (75), Kwara (73), Gombe (70), Ondo (57), Rivers (47), Akwa Ibom (38), Edo (25), Oyo (23), Kano (22), Delta (19) Katsina (18), Borno (16), Nasarawa (13), Ekiti (8), Ogun (8), Bauchi (4), Benue(1) and Jigawa (1).
“Our discharges today include 773 community recoveries in Lagos State and 66 community recoveries in Imo State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|52,282
|4,686
|47,244
|352
|FCT
|18,168
|6,450
|11,584
|134
|Plateau
|8,475
|320
|8,099
|56
|Kaduna
|7,942
|268
|7,617
|57
|Oyo
|6,074
|1,809
|4,172
|93
|Rivers
|5,903
|589
|5,228
|86
|Edo
|4,128
|783
|3,197
|148
|Ogun
|3,615
|387
|3,182
|46
|Kano
|3,414
|416
|2,903
|95
|Ondo
|2,563
|428
|2,080
|55
|Delta
|2,439
|643
|1,744
|52
|Kwara
|2,282
|614
|1,625
|43
|Nasarawa
|2,021
|1,635
|373
|13
|Osun
|1,972
|497
|1,434
|41
|Katsina
|1,919
|21
|1,871
|27
|Gombe
|1,873
|128
|1,703
|42
|Enugu
|1,829
|297
|1,511
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,615
|248
|1,337
|30
|Abia
|1,338
|113
|1,212
|13
|Imo
|1,272
|188
|1,065
|19
|Anambra
|1,271
|918
|334
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,223
|623
|586
|14
|Bauchi
|1,176
|-19
|1,178
|17
|Borno
|1,106
|219
|850
|37
|Benue
|959
|388
|550
|21
|Niger
|862
|431
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|763
|18
|719
|26
|Adamawa
|725
|435
|262
|28
|Bayelsa
|710
|42
|643
|25
|Ekiti
|656
|109
|538
|9
|Taraba
|549
|129
|405
|15
|Jigawa
|486
|59
|416
|11
|Kebbi
|276
|6
|257
|13
|Yobe
|250
|29
|213
|8
|Cross River
|222
|10
|200
|12
|Zamfara
|215
|12
|195
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
