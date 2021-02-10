COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,131 new infections, eight deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 142,578.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Nigeria also recorded nine COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,702.

“On the 10th of February 2021, 1131 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 141447 cases have been confirmed, 115755 cases have been discharged and 1694 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1056 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (214), Osun (120), FCT (116), Plateau (88), Ebonyi (75), Kwara (73), Gombe (70), Ondo (57), Rivers (47), Akwa Ibom (38), Edo (25), Oyo (23), Kano (22), Delta (19) Katsina (18), Borno (16), Nasarawa (13), Ekiti (8), Ogun (8), Bauchi (4), Benue(1) and Jigawa (1).

“Our discharges today include 773 community recoveries in Lagos State and 66 community recoveries in Imo State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 52,282 4,686 47,244 352 FCT 18,168 6,450 11,584 134 Plateau 8,475 320 8,099 56 Kaduna 7,942 268 7,617 57 Oyo 6,074 1,809 4,172 93 Rivers 5,903 589 5,228 86 Edo 4,128 783 3,197 148 Ogun 3,615 387 3,182 46 Kano 3,414 416 2,903 95 Ondo 2,563 428 2,080 55 Delta 2,439 643 1,744 52 Kwara 2,282 614 1,625 43 Nasarawa 2,021 1,635 373 13 Osun 1,972 497 1,434 41 Katsina 1,919 21 1,871 27 Gombe 1,873 128 1,703 42 Enugu 1,829 297 1,511 21 Ebonyi 1,615 248 1,337 30 Abia 1,338 113 1,212 13 Imo 1,272 188 1,065 19 Anambra 1,271 918 334 19 Akwa Ibom 1,223 623 586 14 Bauchi 1,176 -19 1,178 17 Borno 1,106 219 850 37 Benue 959 388 550 21 Niger 862 431 417 14 Sokoto 763 18 719 26 Adamawa 725 435 262 28 Bayelsa 710 42 643 25 Ekiti 656 109 538 9 Taraba 549 129 405 15 Jigawa 486 59 416 11 Kebbi 276 6 257 13 Yobe 250 29 213 8 Cross River 222 10 200 12 Zamfara 215 12 195 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

