COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,131 new infections, eight deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,131 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 142,578.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Nigeria also recorded nine COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,702.

“On the 10th of February 2021, 1131 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 141447 cases have been confirmed, 115755 cases have been discharged and 1694 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1056 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (214), Osun (120), FCT (116), Plateau (88), Ebonyi (75), Kwara (73), Gombe (70), Ondo (57), Rivers (47), Akwa Ibom (38), Edo (25), Oyo (23), Kano (22), Delta (19) Katsina (18), Borno (16), Nasarawa (13), Ekiti (8), Ogun (8), Bauchi (4), Benue(1) and Jigawa (1).

“Our discharges today include 773 community recoveries in Lagos State and 66 community recoveries in Imo State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos52,2824,68647,244352
FCT18,1686,45011,584134
Plateau8,4753208,09956
Kaduna7,9422687,61757
Oyo6,0741,8094,17293
Rivers5,9035895,22886
Edo4,1287833,197148
Ogun3,6153873,18246
Kano3,4144162,90395
Ondo2,5634282,08055
Delta2,4396431,74452
Kwara2,2826141,62543
Nasarawa2,0211,63537313
Osun1,9724971,43441
Katsina1,919211,87127
Gombe1,8731281,70342
Enugu1,8292971,51121
Ebonyi1,6152481,33730
Abia1,3381131,21213
Imo1,2721881,06519
Anambra1,27191833419
Akwa Ibom1,22362358614
Bauchi1,176-191,17817
Borno1,10621985037
Benue95938855021
Niger86243141714
Sokoto7631871926
Adamawa72543526228
Bayelsa7104264325
Ekiti6561095389
Taraba54912940515
Jigawa4865941611
Kebbi276625713
Yobe250292138
Cross River2221020012
Zamfara215121958
Kogi5032

