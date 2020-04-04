COVID-19: Nigeria confirms five new cases, total now 214

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

As at 10:10 pm 4th April, there are 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths.

Details later…

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT. As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths

